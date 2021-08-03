Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Secret Celebrity Renovation: Season Two? Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

tvseriesfinale.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAiring on the CBS television network, the Secret Celebrity Renovation TV show is hosted by Nischelle Turner with the design team of Jason Cameron and Sabrina Soto. Each episode of the series gives celebrities in sports, music, and entertainment the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success. The program provides stars with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone who has had a significant impact on their life’s journey by helping to realize the renovation of their dreams. Those participating include singer and choreographer Paula Abdul; singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina; actor and comedian Wayne Brady; NFL MVP and CBS sports analyst Boomer Esiason; singer-actress Eve; actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Survivor winner “Boston” Rob Mariano; NBA All-Star Chris Paul; singer, songwriter and actor Anthony Ramos; and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith.

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nischelle Turner
Person
Emmitt Smith
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Rob Mariano
Person
Wayne Brady
Person
Lauren Alaina
Person
Jason Cameron
Person
Paula Abdul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Tv Streaming#Streaming Tv#Nba Tv#Cbs Tv#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#Dvr#Telly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV Showscartermatt.com

Dancing with the Stars season 30: Some of the early cast rumors

We’re weeks away from the Dancing with the Stars season 30 cast being announced — so who could be a part of it in the end?. As many of you probably know at this point, the internet is amok with rumors every preseason — and such is the case here once more. Below, you can see a number of the names that are at the center of conversation in regards to entering the ballroom. None of them are confirmed; some are just the subject of social-media chatter at present.
TV & VideosPopculture

Canceled ABC Show Returning for Season 11 Amidst Successful Revival

Discovery has ordered two more seasons of the popular robot battle game show BattleBots, giving more life to the formerly canceled ABC series. Prior to its airing on Discovery, the show bounced around first broadcasting Seasons 1-5 on Comedy Central, and Seasons 6-7 aired on ABC. Discovery picked up the show for Season 8, and has built the robotics-centered program to another three seasons since.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Arthur: Cancelled; No Season 26 for PBS Animated TV Series

The sun will set on the Arthur TV series during the 2021-22 television season. It’s been revealed that PBS’ long-running educational show for kids has been cancelled after 25 years. The final episode is expected to air next year. Based on the popular Arthur Adventure childrens’ book series by Marc...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Call the Midwife: Is the PBS TV Show Cancelled or Renewed for Season Nine?

A PBS historical drama based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, Call the Midwife stars Jenny Agutter, Linda Bassett, Judy Parfitt, Helen George, Laura Main, Victoria Yeates, Jennifer Kirby, Leonie Elliott, Stephen McGann, Cliff Parisi, Annabelle Apsion, Max Macmillan, Trevor Cooper and Daniel Laurie. The post-WWII series centers on the midwives and nuns at Nonnatus House, in the Poplar district of London’s East End. The eighth season kicks off in 1964, and everyone is anticipating the latest Royal Birth.
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on CBS later this year, and we now have an official premiere date for the new show. According to TV Line, NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on Sept. 20, at 10 p.m. ET. The new series will close out CBS' Monday night lineup, which features fan-favorite sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., then the original NCIS at 9 p.m., which provides a lead-in for the new series.
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

The Transformation Of NCIS Star Diona Reasonover From A Child To 29 Years Old

If you watch "NCIS," then you're probably familiar with Diona Reasonover, the whip-smart, hysterically funny actor who plays quirky forensic scientist Kasie Hines in the long-running CBS series. The character debuted in the 17th episode of Season 15, called "One Man's Trash," sharing the lab with resident quirky scientist Abby, played by Pauley Perrette. Kasie then appeared in that season's last two episodes, after Abby's final appearance in Episode 22. Reasonover was quickly promoted to series regular for the 16th, 17th, and 18th seasons (per TVLine), filling the void left by longtime cast member Perrette. Reasonover will be back again as Kasie in the 19th season, airing in fall 2021.
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Returning to TVs This Fall

ABC axed a few beloved shows at the end of this past TV season, but one of them is getting new life. While it's not a renewal or spinoff announcement, American Housewife will be back on TVs this fall. Sadly, it will only be via syndicated reruns. Deadline reports that...
TV SeriesPopculture

8 Shows Canceled Almost Immediately After Premiering

Most television shows are allowed to live out at least one full season before being canceled, even if executives realize early on that the show has little chance of success. For example, NBC recently canceled Debris after a low-rated first season, but at least its entire first season aired. Then there are other shows that do so horribly that networks pull them from schedules after only one or two episodes air. In one infamous case, a show was even canceled in the middle of its debut. What follows is a list of some of the most extreme and swift cancellations in TV history.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

NBC TV Shows: 2020-21 Viewer Votes – canceled + renewed TV shows

Every year, the NBC television network airs new and continuing TV series. Many are cancelled and many are renewed by the season’s end. Although everyone understands that Nielsen ratings usually play a big role in TV cancellations and renewals, most fans do not get to participate in that system. So, we are offering you the chance to rate NBC TV shows here, instead.
TV ShowsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Richard Dean Anderson of 'MacGyver' starred on other shows

Q: I am enjoying reruns of the original "MacGyver" TV series. What can you tell me about Richard Dean Anderson? I don't believe he did any other TV shows. A: You underestimate Minnesota-born Anderson, now 71, whose career is covered in great detail on the fan site RDAnderson.com, which bears an endorsement from the actor. Focusing just on regular series work since "MacGyver," he has starred in two other shows: "Legend" (1995) and "Stargate SG-1." The latter program had him as a regular from 1997 to 2005 and a guest star in two more seasons; he made guest appearances in two more seasons and in two spinoffs. Anderson also recurred in episodes of "Fairly Legal" in 2011.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Match Game season 6: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following tonight’s season 5 finale, is there a chance at a Match Game season 6 renewal? Or, is it more likely that the show gets canceled? As you would expect, we have a few different things to talk through here!. Let’s start things off, though, with the following: Nothing has...
TV SeriesPopculture

This ABC Show Was So Bad It Was Canceled During Its First Episode

Even bad television shows usually get to air a few episodes before network executives put them out of their misery and cancel them. However, on one night in February 1969, Turn-On joined television infamy by being canceled during its first episode. One ABC affiliate in Ohio even famously refused to go back to the show after its first commercial break and West Coast stations refused to air it at all.
Popculture

Patricia Heaton Plots New TV Show After 'Carol's Second Act' Cancellation

Everybody Loves Raymond star Patricia Heaton is planning a return to television, just a year after CBS canceled her latest sitcom, Carol's Second Act. The new project already has a "script-to-series" commitment from Fox, even though the project has no title or writer attached, reports Deadline. Heaton will reunite with Aaron Kaplan, who worked on Carol's Second Act as well.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Love, Victor: Season Three Renewal for Hulu Dramedy TV Series

Victor Salazar and his friends are headed back to Creekwood High. Hulu has renewed the Love, Victor TV series for a third season. A teen dramedy series, the Love, Victor TV show takes place in the same world as the Love, Simon feature film and stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, and Ana Ortiz. As the series begins, the Salazar family — blue-collar father Armando (Martinez), mother Isabel (Ortiz), Victor (Cimino), little brother Adrian (Fernandez), and younger sister Pilar (Ferreira) — has relocated to Atlanta from Texas. Despite feeling out of place at high school, Victor makes friends with classmates like his awkward neighbor, Felix Westen (Turpel), quick-witted Mia Brooks (Hilson), and media-obsessed Lake Meriwether (Wood). On a journey of self-discovery, Victor faces challenges at home, adjusts to a new city, and struggles with his sexual orientation. Season two finds a newly out of the closet Victor entering his junior year at Creekwood High. But being out brings with it new challenges, as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia, and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete — all while navigating the excitement of his relationship with Benji (Sear).
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!': Mike Richards Garnered Rave Reactions During Guest Host Stint

Jeopardy! is one step closer to finding a permanent replacement for late host Alex Trebek. The game show has been bringing on celebrity guest hosts for two-week stints after its beloved longtime host died in November 2020, but hasn't officially named Trebek's successor. That may change soon, as executive producer Mike Richards is in "advanced negotiations" with Sony Pictures Television to become the permanent host, Variety reported Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy