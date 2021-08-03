Secret Celebrity Renovation: Season Two? Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?
Airing on the CBS television network, the Secret Celebrity Renovation TV show is hosted by Nischelle Turner with the design team of Jason Cameron and Sabrina Soto. Each episode of the series gives celebrities in sports, music, and entertainment the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success. The program provides stars with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone who has had a significant impact on their life’s journey by helping to realize the renovation of their dreams. Those participating include singer and choreographer Paula Abdul; singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina; actor and comedian Wayne Brady; NFL MVP and CBS sports analyst Boomer Esiason; singer-actress Eve; actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Survivor winner “Boston” Rob Mariano; NBA All-Star Chris Paul; singer, songwriter and actor Anthony Ramos; and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith.tvseriesfinale.com
