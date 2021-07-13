Cancel
Fort Collins, CO

Suspect arrested for purse theft spree

Posted by 
 14 days ago
  • Public Information Officer, Fort Collins Police Services, 970-818-8950, fcpsmedia@fcgov.com, Website: www.fcgov.com/police/

A Fort Collins man has been arrested for a series of purse thefts that occurred in May and June 2021.

In each of these incidents, the suspect stole the victim’s purse from a grocery store shopping cart and often used stolen financial devices to make fraudulent purchases. Investigators identified the suspect as Sai Kruger, 24, and arrested him in early July. He faces charges for fourteen incidents, seven of which involved an at-risk victim over the age of 75.

  • Theft (class 3 misdemeanor)
  • Theft – 2 counts (class 1 misdemeanor)
  • Theft from a person – 3 counts (class 5 felony)
  • Theft, Crimes against an at-risk person – 3 counts (class 5 felony)
  • Theft, Crimes against an at-risk person – 4 counts (class 3 felony)
  • Identity theft – 8 counts (class 4 felony)
  • Criminal possession of a financial device (class 5 felony)
  • Criminal possession of an identification document (class 6 felony)

“Imagine your own mother or grandmother simply shopping for groceries and finding her purse with her wallet, keys, phone, glasses, and more had been stolen,” said Criminal Investigation Division Lt. Jerrod Kinsman. “I’m grateful for the quick and compassionate response by Patrol, including one officer who paid for a victim's groceries since she had no way to do so. I also appreciate the diligent work by detectives to find the suspect and prevent more people from being victimized.”

A booking photo is attached courtesy of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. Anyone who has information about this suspect, or about unreported purse thefts of this nature, should contact Detective Dustin Wier at 970-221-6895. People who wish to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.

All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement officers, and all parties must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

ABOUT

The City of Fort Collins is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of Larimer County, Colorado, United States. it is the fourth most populous city in Colorado after Denver, Colorado Springs, and Aurora. Fort Collins is a midsize college city, home to Colorado State University and Front Range Community College's Larimer campus.

