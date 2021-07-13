San Augustine Pass on U.S. 70 Open Again After Mudslide Cleared

San Agustine Pass along U.S. Highway 70 is open again after flooding and a mudslide blocked the route. The New Mexico Department of Transportation says the flooding and mudslides from the storm Sunday overnight into yesterday morning blocked access on Highway 70. By yesterday evening, the roadway was mostly cleared of debris. The exception, according to NMDOT, is a stretch of the highway that is still blocked at the White Sands Missile Range on and off ramps. High water from flooding and mudslide debris still need to be removed from the missile range access road.