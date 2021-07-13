Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palmyra, NE

Palmyra News, 7-16

journaldemocrat.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to the Bennet/Palmyra American Legion Baseball Team for playing so well. Good Luck with the final games of the tournament. Here is some good news for the local students, school starts in a ‘month’ (August 11th). The District OR-1 Newsletter was mailed out last week. If you didn’t receive a copy, contact the school to get on the mailing list. There is a lot of information you will need to know, a list of school supplies, information regarding busing, etc.

www.journaldemocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palmyra, NE
Local
Nebraska Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palmyra News#The Palmyra Senior Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official. President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
IndustryPosted by
CNN

There's a jet fuel shortage at some US airports

New York (CNN Business) — The seats are full on most planes, but in some cases, the fuel tanks are not. At several western US airports, there's not enough jet fuel to meet the increased demand for leisure travel. That could end up causing some flights to be canceled or force airlines to make extra stops to fuel up on longer routes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy