Legislative Update with Senator Julie Slama

journaldemocrat.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s column will highlight a few of my bills that passed into law in 2021. First, LB 152 was signed into law on May 5 and loosened restrictions on fireworks. In our district, hundreds of people would flock to Missouri each year to purchase the larger fireworks that they wanted. This has led to Missouri making nearly eight times as much firework revenue annually as Nebraska. The passage of LB 152 will keep Nebraskans from being labeled criminals for possessing bottle rockets. Now, we are free to celebrate the Fourth of July how we want to, without fear or breaking the law!

www.journaldemocrat.com

