Syracuse VFW Auxiliary meeting minutes

The VFW Auxiliary met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home in Syracuse. There were no new members. Minutes and Treasurers report from the previous meeting were presented and accepted. Communications were read from the Leona Ruhge family; e-mails of notice of health issues of Historian Judy Workman at Kearney; and Past Department President Karen Linden at Grand Island who passed away on July 4th. Mike and Joyce Medina will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary at the Post Home in Fairbury on August 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. and Past Department President Bernice Wiese will be celebrating her 101st birthday on July 7.