Nebraska Grazing Conference set Aug. 9 to 11

(Bismarck, ND) -- Sources tell Flag Family Media that the North Dakota Farm Service Agency has been notified that an early haying request, to be used on Conservation Reserve Program lands, has been denied by the US Department of Agriculture. The denial comes during a time where nearly 97 percent of North Dakota is listed as experiencing severe to exceptional drought, with just over eight percent, in central North Dakota, experiencing exceptional drought. No word on the next steps for the state of North Dakota.