Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Nebraska Grazing Conference set Aug. 9 to 11

journaldemocrat.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Nebraska Grazing Conference is back as an in-person event after going virtual in 2020 due to the challenges of COVID-19. This year’s conference will be held Aug. 9-11 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney with a program that bridges grazing lands production and conservation. An Aug. 9...

www.journaldemocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grazing#Conference Center#Larsen Land And Livestock#Turner Ranches#Ngc#Sutherland#Ianr#Unl#Grasslands Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureGreat Bend Tribune

Grazing farms field day set

Goering Farms will host a field day event on Thursday, July 29, featuring methods to convert traditional cropland to a year-round grazing system. This in-person event will take place at the Goering farm in McPherson and will feature live demonstrations and experts speaking on a variety of subjects, including alternative livestock watering systems and electric fencing options.
EducationYankton Daily Press

New Eastern South Dakota Grazing School Set For Aug. 11-13

BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension and partnering organizations are coordinating a new Eastern South Dakota Grazing School to be offered through the South Dakota Grassland Coalition's educational programs. This new school will be held at the Abbey of the Hills near Marvin, located west of Milbank, from the morning of Wednesday Aug. 11, through midday Friday, Aug. 13, and it will feature both in-depth classroom education and in-field management of grazing livestock.
Agriculturegothenburgleader.com

Women in Ag offers conference for livestock producers

The Nebraska Women in Agriculture program along with the Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance Program are excited to announce the first annual Herd That! Conference on Sept. 15, 2021, in Lincoln. The conference will focus on the five areas of risk management specific to livestock. The highlight of this year’s inaugural event will be a live cattle handling demonstration with Temple Grandin, Ph.D., Colorado State University and Dean Fish, Ph.D., ranch manager, Santa Fe Ranch.
Henry County, OHocj.com

Tri-State Precision Agriculture Conference Aug. 11

Join Ohio State University Extension Henry County for the inaugural Tri-State Precision Agriculture Conference on Aug. 11, 2021. Speakers will discuss current trends in tillage equipment, and equipment demonstrations will feature high speed tillage, vertical tillage, strip tillage, and cover crop seeding systems. Fertilizer re-certification and CCA credits are available.
Advocacywrcitytimes.com

HOPE Consortium Conference is Aug. 5-6

MARSHFIELD – The HOPE Consortium has opened registration for its fifth annual HOPE Consortium Conference, which will be held virtually Aug. 5-6. “The conference is designed for treatment and recovery service providers, criminal justice partners, human services, prevention professionals, and community and tribal leaders featuring sessions on substance use disorder treatment and recovery. Individuals who work or reside in Clark, Forest, Iron, Jackson, Portage, Price, Oneida, Vilas, or Wood counties or Forest County Potawatomi, Ho Chunk, Lac du Flambeau Chippewa, or Sokaogon Chippewa tribal nations are encouraged to attend. However, anyone interested in substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery in rural Wisconsin is invited to attend,” a Marshfield Clinic Health System release stated.
Lincoln, NEjournaldemocrat.com

State 4-H Public Speaking results announced

Congratulations to all 160 Nebraska 4-H members who participated in the State 4-H Public Speaking Contests. The event was held on July 30 at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Youth participating in the contests presented their speeches or public service announcements that were selected at county-level contests. All state-level participants were...
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Boost the wildlife potential of your hunting property

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and its partners in conservation are hosting special workshops throughout the state to help landowners improve the wildlife habitat on their property. Whether your focus is deer, turkey, quail or the many non-game species that depend upon healthy habitat, AGFC biologists want to help.
Tulsa, OKoknursingtimes.com

2021 ONA Annual Conference Set

2021 ONA Annual Conference & House of Delegates Meeting The Journey Before Us. The Oklahoma Nurses Association is pleased to present the 2021 ONA Convention at the Hyatt Regency Tulsa Downtown, Tulsa, Oklahoma, September 29-30, 2021. The ONA Annual Convention theme, The Journey Before Us, is to focus on how...
AgriculturePosted by
Hot 97-5

Many North Dakota Farmers Surrender Failing Crops For Hay.

Catastrophic events really seem to be on the rise. I see many people readily lining up to the microphone to get their opportunity to say "I told you so". Well, for the record...we're still not listening- but thanks for trying. Drought conditions force many North Dakota farmers' wheat and barley...
perhamfocus.com

USDA offers disaster assistance to Minnesota farmers, livestock producers impacted by drought

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Monday, July 26, technical and financial assistance is available to help Minnesota farmers and livestock producers recover from the current severe drought. As agricultural producers move into recovery mode and assess damages, they should contact their local USDA Service Center. to report losses...
Phillips County, MTDaily Inter Lake

Decision on bison grazing will set historic precedent

On July 1, the Bureau of Land Management released for public comment its proposed decision on the American Prairie Reserve’s September 2019 application for 10-year grazing permits for cattle and bison on seven grazing allotments located in Phillips County. The Bureau’s Environmental Assessment of American Prairie Reserve’s grazing proposal resulted...
Bismarck, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Source: USDA says no to North Dakota's early haying request

(Bismarck, ND) -- Sources tell Flag Family Media that the North Dakota Farm Service Agency has been notified that an early haying request, to be used on Conservation Reserve Program lands, has been denied by the US Department of Agriculture. The denial comes during a time where nearly 97 percent of North Dakota is listed as experiencing severe to exceptional drought, with just over eight percent, in central North Dakota, experiencing exceptional drought. No word on the next steps for the state of North Dakota.
Mount Vernon, ILwmix94.com

Mt. Vernon to host 2021 Heart of America Grazing Conference

MT. VERNON, IL — Mt. Vernon will play host to the 2021 Heart of America Grazing Conference. Kicking off the event will be an informative Pasture Walk Tuesday, August 10th, with dinner to follow on site. Then on Wednesday, August 11th, the conference continues with the educational experience during a full day of conversation at the Double Tree Hotel.
Sterling, NEjournaldemocrat.com

Deer Creek Sodbusters to host annual event in August

The 39th annual Antique Machinery Show and Plowing Bee sponsored by Deer Creek Sodbusters, Inc. will be Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Deer Creek Show grounds, at 72927 610 Ave, four and a quarter miles south of Sterling, or two and a half miles north of Higway 136 on County Road 610 (Sterling Road).
Agriculturejournaldemocrat.com

USDA launches #FlockDefender

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is launching a new outreach effort specifically aimed at helping youth and student poultry owners learn about and practice good biosecurity. This new effort is called #FlockDefender. Youth are the future of our nation’s poultry farming...
PoliticsPosted by
Land Line Media

State takes $39,500 from trucker headed to an auction

Almost a year ago, the owner of a small trucking operation based in Maryland flew to Phoenix in hopes of adding a truck to his small fleet. Instead, law enforcement officers seized his $39,500 in cash stowed in his luggage through civil asset forfeiture. He was charged with no crime.
AgriculturePhys.org

Improving soil health starts with farmer-researcher collaboration

Ask a farmer, a scientist, and a conservation professional to define soil health, and you might come up with three rather different answers. That mismatch may be at the root of lower-than-ideal adoption of soil conservation practices, according to a new study from the University of Illinois and The Ohio State University.
Ohio StateTimes-Bulletin

Soil Health Tour and Event to be held in NW Ohio

PAULDING — Ohio State University Extension and The Nature Conservancy are partnering to provide a self-paced tour of farms around Northwest Ohio utilizing soil health-promoting practices. Paulding County will be hosting a Soil Health Event at the OSU Extension Office in Paulding on Aug. 19, 2021, following the close of the self-paced tour. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and will last approximately until 8:30 p.m. Please call the Paulding County Extension Office or visit go.osu.edu/soilhealthtour to register for this meeting. Registration is required to attend the event, but not required for the tour.

Comments / 0

Community Policy