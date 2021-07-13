Nebraska Grazing Conference set Aug. 9 to 11

MARSHFIELD – The HOPE Consortium has opened registration for its fifth annual HOPE Consortium Conference, which will be held virtually Aug. 5-6. “The conference is designed for treatment and recovery service providers, criminal justice partners, human services, prevention professionals, and community and tribal leaders featuring sessions on substance use disorder treatment and recovery. Individuals who work or reside in Clark, Forest, Iron, Jackson, Portage, Price, Oneida, Vilas, or Wood counties or Forest County Potawatomi, Ho Chunk, Lac du Flambeau Chippewa, or Sokaogon Chippewa tribal nations are encouraged to attend. However, anyone interested in substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery in rural Wisconsin is invited to attend,” a Marshfield Clinic Health System release stated.
