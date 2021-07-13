Cancel
Syracuse, NE

Syracuse community comes together on pool project

journaldemocrat.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA building in disrepair that was receiving red marks on state inspections sparked the need for a new bathhouse at the Syracuse Aqua center. By many accounts, the Syracuse Aqua Center bathhouse was in poor shape with holes in the structure giving wildlife a means of getting in coupled with the fact that the bathhouse did not serve individuals with disabilities, the need to build a new bathhouse was critical and became the focus of many community members.

www.journaldemocrat.com

Comments / 0

