ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

15 Best Men’s Dress Pants Any Modern Man Can Pull Off

By Jake Cappuccino, Jamontae Hickman and Barret Wertz
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s true: men’s dress pants aren’t just for your dressy outfits or formal events. The best dress pants for men are too versatile to end up styled with only button-downs and blazers . Of course, their name indicates the tailored trouser may be for elegant affairs. Still, men’s dress pants have recently undergone a style transformation, finding their way into fashion’s casual and comfy side.

So how exactly did men’s dress pants find their way to be a garment of choice for a casual setting? It has something to do with their construction and that some men want to put together a decent fit without compromising comfort. Today, dress pants for men are no longer just pants perfectly tailored to stop their hem at your ankle. They have been elevated to exude trendy silhouettes like oversized and drapey legs. You can also find men’s dress pants with a jogger aesthetic, featuring stretchy fabrics and a drawstring waistband.

We suggest you steer away from the dressed-up vibe unless you’re attending a wedding or fancy occasion when styling the best men’s dress pants. Instead, try out the casual trend, as the slacks can pair well with a slew of other pieces in your closet. Think T-shirts and hoodies with sneakers or even sandals . The pants also look good with chambray or a bold print short-sleeve shirt, depending on the look you’re hoping to achieve.

At the end of the day, dress pants for men are here to make men feel good and look great. Not to mention, they’re an essential staple that all guys should have in their capsule wardrobe .

So, if you have yet to find the perfect pair of trousers or are looking for an excuse to purchase even more, here are the best men’s dress pants to shop for right now. Some lean more formal, others lean a little more casual, but they’re all dress pants for men and would look great anywhere.

1. Nordstrom Hybrid Elastic Waist Pants

BEST MEN’S DRESS PANTS OVERALL

If you’re looking to revamp your dress pants collection, this is the perfect place to start. The pants are unlined, resulting in them being super lightweight. They have a classic trouser look with a modern twist thanks to their elastic waist. You can tighten or loosen up the fit of the pants with its drawstring. You’ll find them more comfortable than your average pair of dress pants as the fabric is breathable and soft. As for their fit, they are slightly relaxed at the hip and taper down in the leg.


Buy: Nordstrom Hybrid Elastic Waist Pants $149.50

2. HM Relaxed-Fit Creased Pants

MOST TRENDY

H&M can’t be topped when looking for cheap essentials, especially fancy-looking cheap essentials. The H&M Relaxed-fit Creased Pants take classic men’s dress pants and bring them into the future a bit with a slight crop, an oversized fit, and a bit of spandex for stretch. No one will be able to tell just how affordable your pants were too. They come in beige and black, perfect for formal or casual occasions. A quick styling tip: piece the pants with a white tank-top, a collared shirt, and some sneakers.


Buy: HM Relaxed-Fit Creased Pants $39.99

3. Dockers Straight Fit Ultimate Chinos

CLASSIC STRAIGHT FIT

Dockers is a brand known for its classic khaki dress pants for men, and chances are you’ll never go wrong with a pair. The Dockers Straight Fit Ultimate Chinos are about as good of dress pants for their price as you’ll find. A slim fit and straight leg opening look flattering and formal enough. The four-way stretch wrinkle-resistant fabric, a combo of polyester, viscose and elastane, guarantees these pants are comfortable and extremely wearable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXei5_0awiaG2r00


Buy: Dockers Ace Tech Pants $72.00

4. Perry Ellis Performance Portfolio Dress Pants

PERFORMANCE FABRIC

ON SALE

Most dress pants can cost you anywhere from $50 to upwards of $100, so you need to look at Perry Ellis to snag this pair on sale. These pants are made of polyester and designed for performance as the material has wicking technology that’ll keep you dry. They’re tailored to perfection with a modern fit to look flattering on any guy, regardless of your size. The pants fit true to size, so don’t worry about getting measurements, and they come in black and blue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDsEw_0awiaG2r00


Buy: Perry Ellis Performance Portfolio Dress Pants $38.49 (orig. $85.00) 55% OFF

5. J.Crew 484 Slim-Fit Tech Pants for Men

BEST SLIM FIT

The best dress pants for men are the ones that can seamlessly drift between casual and formal environments. The J.Crew 484 Slim-fit Tech Pants for Men are those dress pants. Throw these stretchy performance pants on with a T-shirt for a refined casual look, or throw on a blazer to head to dinner. Whatever you’re getting up that day, you can pull out these pants and be covered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vVf3y_0awiaG2r00


Buy: J. Crew 484 Slim-fit Tech Pants for Men $89.50

6. Gap Everyday Easy Pant with GapFlex

MOST CASUAL

The Gap is trending again, and for all of the right reasons. After several successful collaborations from Yeezy Gap to the Dapper Dan hoodie , the all-American brand is slowly but surely becoming cool again. One thing is for sure; Gap has always designed quality pieces just like these Everyday Easy Pants. They have a jogger aesthetic using an elasticized waist with drawcords. The pants have a more casual vibe than typical dress pants, making them great for styling with a graphic tee or hoodie.

Read More: Best Summer Pants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rqOJ0_0awiaG2r00


Buy: Gap Everyday Easy Pant with GapFlex $49.95

7. Mr P. Gray Slim-Fit Worsted Wool Trousers

BEST QUALITY

We’re moving into legit wool men’s dress pants territory now. That means better quality overall but higher prices too. The Mr P. Gray Slim-Fit Worsted Wool Trousers are top-of-the-line dress pants, which would make sense for Mr Porter’s in-house brand. These pants feature a refined slim-fit made from worsted wool, a stronger, finer, smoother, tougher wool. The end result is a pair of pants that can last a lifetime and never go out of style. The gray trousers are the most versatile, but the black and navy are just as essential and just as high quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jh7K4_0awiaG2r00


Buy: Mr P. Gray Slim-Fit Worsted Wool Trousers $225.00

8. Rhone Commuter Pant

BEST WFH PANTS

These pants are made for walking, and that’s just what they’ll do. Rhone knew what they were doing when they designed the commuter pant, as it’s the perfect mashup of style and comfort. The pants are made of a stretch flex-knit fabric, making them great for any activity. They come in three different fits, including regular, skinny and slim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nVxv9_0awiaG2r00


Buy: Rhone Commuter Pant $128.00

9. Lululemon Commission Classic-Fit Pant

MOST VERSATILE

Lululemon may be substantially known for trendy athleisure but don’t count them out when looking for the best stretch dress pants for men. While they may look like your typical trouser, they are far from it as this pair of slacks can virtually adapt to anything. The pants use Warpstreme fabrics designed for everyday performances like running and walking. So whether you’re opting to sport these to a high-profile event or just for a walk around the park, you’ll look good while staying comfortable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26mWIk_0awiaG2r00


Buy: Lululemon Commission Classic-Fit Pant $128.00

10. Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants

BEST STRETCH DRESS PANTS

The Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pant has the dress pants look you need with the casual pants comfort you want. With a subtle flat front, slim fit, and dressy appearance, these pants will easily blend with much pricier pants in any office environment. But they also offer vertical stretch, making knee movement easier. Plus, they’re wrinkle-resistant and machine washable. We can’t think of anything more convenient in men’s dress pants than all that.


Buy: Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants $99.00

11. COS Regular-Fit Twill Trousers

SOFTEST

These regular-fit trousers are fresh off the press, coming straight from the COS SS22 collection. They’re crafted of a luxurious cotton and linen blend, giving them a beautiful finish and soft touch. The pants have a classic dress pant look but are still versatile to pair up with a sweater or a pullover hoodie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uEg6I_0awiaG2r00


Buy: COS Regular-Fit Twill Trousers $115.00

12. Banana Republic Sharkskin Trouser

EASY TO CARE FOR

Banana Republic specializes in men’s formalwear that looks like expensive stuff without costing even half as much. The sharkskin men’s dress pants will be perfect for any formal occasion. They’re slim-fitting with a straight leg, made from quick-drying stretchy fabric, and machine washable. There aren’t many suit pants that can boast that. Pick these up in navy and gray, and ensure you’ve always got a snappy pair of dress pants for any event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFXVt_0awiaG2r00


Buy: Banana Republic Sharkskin Trouser $119.99

13. Calvin Klein Men’s Modern-Fit Dress Pant

MOST CLASSIC

These Calvin Klein slacks are the textbook definition of men’s dress pants, just with modern features. They’re tailored nicely, with a slim fit and slight taper below the knee, offer a bit of stretch and breathability for comfortable maneuvering and are machine washable. If you bought these men’s dress pants in black and gray, you’d never need another pair of dress pants.


Buy: Calvin Klein Modern Fit Dress Pant $38.00 (orig. $49.99) 24% OFF

14. Suitsupply Drawstring Ames Trouser

BEST TRUE HYBRID

If your favorite joggers and best dress pants had a baby, it would be these Suitsupply drawstring dress trousers. With an elastic waistband and cuffs, these aren’t just any joggers — these use breathable super 120’s tropical wool from Italy’s Vitale Barberis Canonico mill. With a single pleat and slant side pockets, these pants really do cover all the bases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3pnR_0awiaG2r00


Buy: Suitsupply Drawstring Ames Trouser $199.00

15. Todd Snyder Italian Madison Trouser

BEST SUMMER PANTS

Once you have your wardrobe full of the best neutral dress pants for men, it’s time to add a little flair. These stylish pants from Todd Snyder are made in Portugal using a linen and cotton blend from Italy’s Di Sondrio mill. With a flat front and tab closure, these may have a traditionally tailored fit, but these plaid pants are ready to party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XWefP_0awiaG2r00


Buy: Todd Snyder Italian Madison Trouser $228.00

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Men’s White Pants for Summertime Style

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing men fear more than wearing a pair of white pants. It’s not that they won’t look good in them, but the complete struggle of trying to keep the pants clean. Luckily, if you find yourself staining your white pants, it’s not the end of the world, as it’s nothing that a little laundry detergent can’t take care of. Other than that one downfall, men’s white pants are a great addition to...
APPAREL
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Deep Discounts on Braun Epilators and Beats Wireless Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. There are wireless headphones from Beats, espresso machines from Philips, and LifeStraw personal water filters all available at great...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Henley Shirts To Upgrade Your Casual Outfits

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a modern man, you’ve got to have a few of the best henley shirts in your closet. It’s a classic staple known for its comfiness and effortless styling abilities. these shirts make for great casual wear thanks to their simple design and utility. The great thing is, the best henley shirts make every guy look and feel his, well, best. Perhaps it’s the masculine style or the useful real-world look (the...
APPAREL
StyleCaster

I Found an Under-$30 Nap Dress Dupe on Amazon That’s Honestly My Best Purchase to Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When the warmer months start to arrive, you can’t go a whole five minutes without seeing the words “nap dress” everywhere, from shopping articles to TikTok videos to Instagram captions far and wide. The relaxed-yet-charming silhouette seemed virtually inescapable. The OG dress—made famous by the brand Hill House Home—is a sleeveless cotton midi dress with ruching throughout the bust and a cult-like following. As I’ve re-emerged from my Manhattan apartment over the last...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Perry Ellis
StyleCaster

10 Sustainable Denim Brands For Jeans You’ll Wear Forever

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I hate to break it to you, but your jeans are (probably) pretty bad for the environment. As a denim lover—I literally have over 20 pairs in my collection—this fact hurts me in a major way. So, I set out to find a few new sustainable denim brands to fall in love with—and boy, did I find ‘em. Oh, and of course I rounded them up for you to shop, too. Earth Day has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dress Pants#Dress Shirt#Casual Dress#Formal Dress#Spy Com
latest-hairstyles.com

17 Most Flattering Medium Layered Bobs for Women Over 60

Medium layered bobs for women over 60 are shoulder to neck-length cuts, structured with tons of texture and volume. These guarantee youthful, flexible hairstyles to match older ladies’ personalities. “With thick hair, you can texturize it and play around with the shape. With fine hair, it’s essential to cut...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Lob Cuts Hairstylists Say Highlight Your Features & Make You Look Younger Instantly

The ‘lob’ is a trendy cut that you’ve probably seen everywhere— a hairstyle that isn’t as short as a chin-length bob and long enough to reach the collarbones or a little below (hence the ‘lob’ abbreviation for long bob). This flattering look suits any hair texture or color and has been hailed by many stylists to be a great option for its anti-aging effects. We checked in with professional hairstylists who provided 3 different variations of a ‘lob’ cut that will inspire you the next time you hit the salon! Read on for suggestions and tips from pro stylists Janine Jarman, Ghanima Abdullah and Gina Rivera.
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

The 20 Best White Sneakers for Women That Go With Everything

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The warm weather season is finally here! Sure, there are plenty of the cute summer sandals and comfortable wedges you’ll want to shop for your upcoming travels and fun in the sun, but don’t forget to refresh your summer shoe game with a fresh pair of white sneakers. This closet hero stays practical, versatile, comfortable and timeless, no matter what’s trending. You can wear these with almost anything and on repeat season...
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Runway-Worthy Walk in Extreme Cutout Top & Tricky Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony strutted her way onto Instagram feeds on Friday in sleek style. The TV personality shared a video of herself delivering a runway-worthy walk while blowing a kiss to a soundtrack. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) Anthony’s outfit was full of statement pieces, including a black extreme-cutout crop top. The peekaboo moment was a surprising one, leaning slightly grunge and distressed. The top had...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
thespruce.com

What Color Curtains Go With Gray Walls?

Let's face it: Selecting the right curtains for a space can be difficult, particularly if you're dealing with a room that's painted in a hue other than white. What colors should you be looking toward when it comes to hanging up curtains in a room that features gray walls?. If...
INTERIOR DESIGN
latest-hairstyles.com

19 Choppy Layered Bobs for Thick Hair to Be Less Poofy

A choppy layered bob for thick hair is a short to mid-length cut made with tons of texture. Layers are cut into various lengths to secure movement and volume in the hair. “A choppy haircut doesn’t only mean thinning the ends or adding lots of layers. It’s the way you cut those layers in a V pattern to give it that sharp edge,” she states.
HAIR CARE
Real Simple

This $8 Target Tank Top That Shoppers Say 'Elevates Any Outfit' Is My Favorite Spring Staple

Like socks and underwear, I firmly believe you can't have too many tanks and T-shirts. But for me, finding the right tank top was just as challenging as picking the perfect shacket, jeans, or sneakers. Nailing down the right shape, length, and neckline in a fabric that is soft and will hold up in the washing machine was surprisingly tough—especially when searching for a tank that hits my hips in the crop top world we currently live in.
SHOPPING
SPY

SPY

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy