15 Best Men’s Dress Pants Any Modern Man Can Pull Off

It’s true: men’s dress pants aren’t just for your dressy outfits or formal events. The best dress pants for men are too versatile to end up styled with only button-downs and blazers . Of course, their name indicates the tailored trouser may be for elegant affairs. Still, men’s dress pants have recently undergone a style transformation, finding their way into fashion’s casual and comfy side.

So how exactly did men’s dress pants find their way to be a garment of choice for a casual setting? It has something to do with their construction and that some men want to put together a decent fit without compromising comfort. Today, dress pants for men are no longer just pants perfectly tailored to stop their hem at your ankle. They have been elevated to exude trendy silhouettes like oversized and drapey legs. You can also find men’s dress pants with a jogger aesthetic, featuring stretchy fabrics and a drawstring waistband.

We suggest you steer away from the dressed-up vibe unless you’re attending a wedding or fancy occasion when styling the best men’s dress pants. Instead, try out the casual trend, as the slacks can pair well with a slew of other pieces in your closet. Think T-shirts and hoodies with sneakers or even sandals . The pants also look good with chambray or a bold print short-sleeve shirt, depending on the look you’re hoping to achieve.

At the end of the day, dress pants for men are here to make men feel good and look great. Not to mention, they’re an essential staple that all guys should have in their capsule wardrobe .

So, if you have yet to find the perfect pair of trousers or are looking for an excuse to purchase even more, here are the best men’s dress pants to shop for right now. Some lean more formal, others lean a little more casual, but they’re all dress pants for men and would look great anywhere.

1. Nordstrom Hybrid Elastic Waist Pants

BEST MEN’S DRESS PANTS OVERALL

If you’re looking to revamp your dress pants collection, this is the perfect place to start. The pants are unlined, resulting in them being super lightweight. They have a classic trouser look with a modern twist thanks to their elastic waist. You can tighten or loosen up the fit of the pants with its drawstring. You’ll find them more comfortable than your average pair of dress pants as the fabric is breathable and soft. As for their fit, they are slightly relaxed at the hip and taper down in the leg.



Buy: Nordstrom Hybrid Elastic Waist Pants $149.50

2. HM Relaxed-Fit Creased Pants

MOST TRENDY

H&M can’t be topped when looking for cheap essentials, especially fancy-looking cheap essentials. The H&M Relaxed-fit Creased Pants take classic men’s dress pants and bring them into the future a bit with a slight crop, an oversized fit, and a bit of spandex for stretch. No one will be able to tell just how affordable your pants were too. They come in beige and black, perfect for formal or casual occasions. A quick styling tip: piece the pants with a white tank-top, a collared shirt, and some sneakers.



Buy: HM Relaxed-Fit Creased Pants $39.99

3. Dockers Straight Fit Ultimate Chinos

CLASSIC STRAIGHT FIT

Dockers is a brand known for its classic khaki dress pants for men, and chances are you’ll never go wrong with a pair. The Dockers Straight Fit Ultimate Chinos are about as good of dress pants for their price as you’ll find. A slim fit and straight leg opening look flattering and formal enough. The four-way stretch wrinkle-resistant fabric, a combo of polyester, viscose and elastane, guarantees these pants are comfortable and extremely wearable.



Buy: Dockers Ace Tech Pants $72.00

4. Perry Ellis Performance Portfolio Dress Pants

PERFORMANCE FABRIC ON SALE

Most dress pants can cost you anywhere from $50 to upwards of $100, so you need to look at Perry Ellis to snag this pair on sale. These pants are made of polyester and designed for performance as the material has wicking technology that’ll keep you dry. They’re tailored to perfection with a modern fit to look flattering on any guy, regardless of your size. The pants fit true to size, so don’t worry about getting measurements, and they come in black and blue.



Buy: Perry Ellis Performance Portfolio Dress Pants $38.49 (orig. $85.00) 55% OFF

5. J.Crew 484 Slim-Fit Tech Pants for Men

BEST SLIM FIT

The best dress pants for men are the ones that can seamlessly drift between casual and formal environments. The J.Crew 484 Slim-fit Tech Pants for Men are those dress pants. Throw these stretchy performance pants on with a T-shirt for a refined casual look, or throw on a blazer to head to dinner. Whatever you’re getting up that day, you can pull out these pants and be covered.



Buy: J. Crew 484 Slim-fit Tech Pants for Men $89.50

6. Gap Everyday Easy Pant with GapFlex

MOST CASUAL

The Gap is trending again, and for all of the right reasons. After several successful collaborations from Yeezy Gap to the Dapper Dan hoodie , the all-American brand is slowly but surely becoming cool again. One thing is for sure; Gap has always designed quality pieces just like these Everyday Easy Pants. They have a jogger aesthetic using an elasticized waist with drawcords. The pants have a more casual vibe than typical dress pants, making them great for styling with a graphic tee or hoodie.

Buy: Gap Everyday Easy Pant with GapFlex $49.95

7. Mr P. Gray Slim-Fit Worsted Wool Trousers

BEST QUALITY

We’re moving into legit wool men’s dress pants territory now. That means better quality overall but higher prices too. The Mr P. Gray Slim-Fit Worsted Wool Trousers are top-of-the-line dress pants, which would make sense for Mr Porter’s in-house brand. These pants feature a refined slim-fit made from worsted wool, a stronger, finer, smoother, tougher wool. The end result is a pair of pants that can last a lifetime and never go out of style. The gray trousers are the most versatile, but the black and navy are just as essential and just as high quality.



Buy: Mr P. Gray Slim-Fit Worsted Wool Trousers $225.00

8. Rhone Commuter Pant

BEST WFH PANTS

These pants are made for walking, and that’s just what they’ll do. Rhone knew what they were doing when they designed the commuter pant, as it’s the perfect mashup of style and comfort. The pants are made of a stretch flex-knit fabric, making them great for any activity. They come in three different fits, including regular, skinny and slim.



Buy: Rhone Commuter Pant $128.00

9. Lululemon Commission Classic-Fit Pant

MOST VERSATILE

Lululemon may be substantially known for trendy athleisure but don’t count them out when looking for the best stretch dress pants for men. While they may look like your typical trouser, they are far from it as this pair of slacks can virtually adapt to anything. The pants use Warpstreme fabrics designed for everyday performances like running and walking. So whether you’re opting to sport these to a high-profile event or just for a walk around the park, you’ll look good while staying comfortable.



Buy: Lululemon Commission Classic-Fit Pant $128.00

10. Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants

BEST STRETCH DRESS PANTS

The Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pant has the dress pants look you need with the casual pants comfort you want. With a subtle flat front, slim fit, and dressy appearance, these pants will easily blend with much pricier pants in any office environment. But they also offer vertical stretch, making knee movement easier. Plus, they’re wrinkle-resistant and machine washable. We can’t think of anything more convenient in men’s dress pants than all that.



Buy: Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants $99.00

11. COS Regular-Fit Twill Trousers

SOFTEST

These regular-fit trousers are fresh off the press, coming straight from the COS SS22 collection. They’re crafted of a luxurious cotton and linen blend, giving them a beautiful finish and soft touch. The pants have a classic dress pant look but are still versatile to pair up with a sweater or a pullover hoodie.



Buy: COS Regular-Fit Twill Trousers $115.00

12. Banana Republic Sharkskin Trouser

EASY TO CARE FOR

Banana Republic specializes in men’s formalwear that looks like expensive stuff without costing even half as much. The sharkskin men’s dress pants will be perfect for any formal occasion. They’re slim-fitting with a straight leg, made from quick-drying stretchy fabric, and machine washable. There aren’t many suit pants that can boast that. Pick these up in navy and gray, and ensure you’ve always got a snappy pair of dress pants for any event.



Buy: Banana Republic Sharkskin Trouser $119.99

13. Calvin Klein Men’s Modern-Fit Dress Pant

MOST CLASSIC

These Calvin Klein slacks are the textbook definition of men’s dress pants, just with modern features. They’re tailored nicely, with a slim fit and slight taper below the knee, offer a bit of stretch and breathability for comfortable maneuvering and are machine washable. If you bought these men’s dress pants in black and gray, you’d never need another pair of dress pants.



Buy: Calvin Klein Modern Fit Dress Pant $38.00 (orig. $49.99) 24% OFF

14. Suitsupply Drawstring Ames Trouser

BEST TRUE HYBRID

If your favorite joggers and best dress pants had a baby, it would be these Suitsupply drawstring dress trousers. With an elastic waistband and cuffs, these aren’t just any joggers — these use breathable super 120’s tropical wool from Italy’s Vitale Barberis Canonico mill. With a single pleat and slant side pockets, these pants really do cover all the bases.



Buy: Suitsupply Drawstring Ames Trouser $199.00

15. Todd Snyder Italian Madison Trouser

BEST SUMMER PANTS

Once you have your wardrobe full of the best neutral dress pants for men, it’s time to add a little flair. These stylish pants from Todd Snyder are made in Portugal using a linen and cotton blend from Italy’s Di Sondrio mill. With a flat front and tab closure, these may have a traditionally tailored fit, but these plaid pants are ready to party.



Buy: Todd Snyder Italian Madison Trouser $228.00

