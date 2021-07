Now that rodeos are again taking place, I have been reminded of a few stories that took place in a rodeo. I wasn’t a very good bronc rider, but I was around many who became quite will known for their riding prowess. J.C. Bonine was raised as a young child in my home town. He was a few years younger than I, but his dad and mine were both involved in ranching. His family moved to eastern Montana later on, but relatives still lived in White Sulphur Springs. J.C., his older brother and sisters were often around.