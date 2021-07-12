Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

James Harden's Top 5 Games

By Jul 12, 2021 Facebook Twitter
NBA
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter his mid-January acquisition, James Harden matched the franchise record for triple-doubles in a season with 12 in just 36 games. That was third in the NBA this season, and his 23 double-doubles were 14th. The league’s scoring leader each of the last three seasons, Harden averaged 24.6 points and 10.9 assists with the Nets. His full season average of 10.8 assists would have been second in the league with the playing time to qualify for league leaders. He averaged 8.5 rebounds as well after joining the Nets.

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#Suns With The Nets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Says It Is Not True That 'Nobody Gets Guarded Like Stephen Curry': "That's Not True Bro, I'm Sorry. I've Seen James Harden Get Doubled Just Like That."

Kevin Durant never misses a chance to educate fans on NBA-related topics. The Brooklyn Nets superstar is an avid Twitter user, where he engages in big battles with fans, analysts, and more. Recently, KD decided to host a Twitter space to talk about basketball, lecturing some people on specific topics....
NBANBC Bay Area

Kevin Durant Compares How Steph Curry, James Harden Are Guarded

KD explains differences between how Steph, Harden are guarded originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Kevin Durant has shared the court with a number of the best scorers in NBA history, from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson to James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The Brooklyn Nets superstar knows each of...
NBAchatsports.com

James Harden gets deservedly roasted as Giannis gets last laugh

"I wish I could be 7-feet, run and just dunk; that takes no skill at all," Harden said in an ESPN interview after Antetokounmpo had poked fun at him at the All-Star Game about his lack of defense and me-first offensive style. "I’ve got to actually learn how to play basketball. How to have skill. I’ll take that any day."
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

James Harden's Comments About Giannis Re-Surface After Milwaukee Bucks' Win

Sports fans are not individuals who forget easily. Grudges and team rivalries can span multiple decades if fans are passionate enough. Particularly with NBA basketball, a league driven by personal narratives and storylines, comments about other players are not taken lightly at all. Early in 2020, Brooklyn Nets shooting guard James Harden, then a Houston Rocket, took a jab at now Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for his physical talents on the basketball court that seemingly take no skill to use, according to Harden.
TV & VideosBloody Elbow

YouTubers vs Tiktokers boxing event flops; James Harden, fighters struggling to get paid

While many are trying to capitalize on the recent wave of Celebrity Boxing events, the YouTubers vs Tiktokers event last June has flopped miserably. Dubbed as Social Gloves: The Battle of the Platforms, the show was headlined by YouTuber Austin McBroom and TikTok star Bryce Hall, and it also had performances from DJ Khaled, Migos and Lil Baby. While the competitors had sizable followings, the event reportedly ended up just selling 135,000 pay-per-views. The show had a pretty steep $50 PPV price, and due to very large production costs, it was said to have needed 500,000 buys just to break even.
NBAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Should Daryl Morey, Sixers go all in for Damian Lillard the way Nets did for James Harden?

Daryl Morey might have a major decision to make. Should Morey, the 76ers’ president of basketball operations, follow the Brooklyn Nets’ lead in their successful quest to land former NBA MVP James Harden in January and essentially let other teams know he’s willing to trade anybody but Joel Embiid in a push to secure Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard?
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Roasted James Harden After Giannis’ Title

James Harden has, deservedly, caught plenty of flak this week for his previous criticism of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Back in 2020, Harden blasted Antetokounmpo for his lack of skill. Why the hate? The Bucks superstar took home the 2019-20 NBA MVP over Harden. “I wish I could be 7-feet, run and...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets News: James Harden police incident and rumors

This week’s Brooklyn Nets news revolves around a James Harden controversy, Kevin Durant overseas and — yes — offseason rumors. The Brooklyn Nets fell a toe-length short in their quest to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semis this year, a painful reminder that reared its ugly head again this week when those same Bucks captured the NBA Championship.
NBAPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Evaluating the James Harden trade 6 months later

Six months have passed since the Rockets cut the cord on the James Harden era. On the morning of January 14 the team announced it had sent Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in return for a massive haul that due to a couple of secondary trades has changed since the move was made. Six months later, here’s what the Rockets took back in return for their best player of the century, and more importantly, what they didn’t get.
NBAsportswar.com

James Harden, Kawhi Leonard. Not superstars in college (by memory)

Vecenie’s latest and final mock has him at #15 to the Wiz. Says range is… -- Haney 07/27/2021 1:39PM. I hope Trey goes as high as possible. And I hope he has all the success -- ChattaHOOga 07/27/2021 1:35PM. Does 3-and-D (the D part of which seems less proven to...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Damian Lillard ‘Has His Eyes’ On 1 Team Amid Trade Rumors

Every offseason, there are heavy rumors of superstars joining the New York Knicks. The last one of those that actually materialized was probably the trade for Carmelo Anthony, but as the Damian Lillard trade rumors heat up, Knicks fans find themselves in this familiar spot once again. Earlier today, Henry...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Lakers Makes Their First Move Of The Offseason

This past season was an extremely difficult one for the Los Angeles Lakers. While the team had a tremendous start to the season, things quickly went downhill as both Anthony Davis and LeBron James faced injuries near the playoffs. While the team eventually made it to the playoffs, the Lakers were still forced into the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and the Phoenix Suns proved to be too strong of a first-round matchup.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy