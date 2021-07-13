MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION RELEASES INDEPENDENT AUDIT REPORT ON CMP'S MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE
Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) received the results today of an independent audit of the management structure of Central Maine Power (CMP) and its affiliated service companies, Avangrid Management Company and Avangrid Services Company. The Commission ordered the audit in January 2020 at the conclusion of an investigation into CMP's rates.www.maine.gov
