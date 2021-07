If you’re nervous about the future of the Social Security program, you’re not alone. In a survey from Nationwide, 71% of adults of all generations said they are more worried now that Social Security will run out of funding. It’s no wonder, the 2020 Social Security Trustees report indicated that funds are likely to run out by 2035. At that point reserves will be depleted and 79% of scheduled benefits will be paid out with income from taxes. This doesn’t even consider the potential impact of the pandemic.