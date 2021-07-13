McCormick is hiring a taco czar, offers $100K paycheck for 4-month ‘dream gig’

Philosophers, theologians, clergymen, and scholars have all tried to conceptualize what a heaven would be like. But McCormick Spices nailed it in one Instagram post on tacos. The company is offering one lucky person the chance to spend four months eating tacos. And for their troubles (?) they’ll also get $100,000. And I’m sure some people will email me to say they don’t like tacos or McCormick is just using this as a publicity stunt. So, to save time on replies 1) you’re wrong and 2) who cares? It’s $100,000 and four months of free hard or soft-shelled tacos.