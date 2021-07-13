My Top 10 Travel Essentials

Though the Delta variant of the coronavirus is creating a bit of pandemonium of late, there are still some openings and offerings popping up around the city. One of those opportunities would be perfect for the fitness-minded couple excited about the prospect of eating and drinking their way through the city, without feeling as if the trip is a total health bust. The JW Marriott New Orleans has announced the launch of a new package called the “Ride and Shine.” The package includes Peloton Bikes in select rooms as well as additional equipment and healthy snacks upon arrival. According to a press release about the new package, guests will receive private access to their own Peloton Bike with daily live and on-demand classes, two electrolyte drinks, a selection of healthy snacks, light weights and resistance bands.