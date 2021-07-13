My Top 10 Travel Essentials

In recent years, badehotels, the cozy seaside lodgings that are a staple of the Danish summer, have fallen out of favor as younger Danes increasingly vacation beyond their country's borders. Now, thoughtful hoteliers are bringing them back. After purchasing the decades-old Allinge Badehotel on the southern island of Bornholm last year, tech executive Cathrine Andersen and her partner, Christian Rasmussen, overhauled its bright white rooms with custom wood panels and classic blue-and-white striped wallpaper. Nearby, Danish shooting champion Martin Ramstrup reopened the historic Falcon Hotel in 2020, keeping its old-school vibe with vintage pieces and velvet cushions but adding a rock garden with hammocks. It joins the sleek Nordlandet, whose views over the Baltic are some of the best in Denmark.
