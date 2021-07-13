Ramblin' with Fergie by John Ferguson

It's a day in New York City just like any other, as the Meyersons deal with the ordinary concerns and petty annoyances that preoccupy all families. Matriarch Terri (Kate Mulgrew) is an oncologist, whose husband (Richard Kind) abandoned the family years earlier, leaving her to raise overachiever Roland (Ian Kahn); Daphne (Jackie Burns), who struggles with her own marriage; Daniel (Daniel Eric Gold), now a reluctant rabbinical student; and Susie (Shoshannah Stern), an ambitious young real estate agent in a lesbian relationship with Tammy (Lauren Ridloff). But the Meyersons' lives are suddenly upended by dramatic revelations both personal and universal. Conversations about faith, fate and the meaning of it all that come to a head at a family dinner with an unexpected guest. As memories of their complicated past collide with a new and uncertain future, the Meyersons must navigate lingering heartbreak and shifting alliances as they are forced to reevaluate everything that they thought was true.
