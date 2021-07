My name is Milo Munson and I’m 13-years-old. I use the Monte Rio Creekside Skatepark almost every single day. Unless I'm out of town with my family this is the place I want to be the most. I used to do a lot of martial arts with my older sister Millie. When they closed our jiu-jitsu academy we had to take our activities outside. My neighbor Paul Jr. gave me his old board so I headed to Monte Rio with it. Tristen, one of the local skateboard kids fixed my board so I could turn. I have been skating ever since. I have decided that I'm going to dedicate my free time to skateboarding at my favorite skate park in Monte Rio.