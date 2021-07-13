Cancel
Public Safety

Detectives Working to Identify Burglar who Took Safe From Centennial Boulevard Business

Nashville, Tennessee
 14 days ago

West Precinct detectives are working to identify the man who on July 7th broke into Daddy's Dog, 5205 Centennial Boulevard, and took a safe containing cash.

The burglar broke out the front glass door at 1:30 a.m. He went to the back of the business, picked up the safe, and fled in his car, a dark sedan with tinted windows.

He wore a mask and a black Nipsey Hussle hooded sweatshirt with "Hussle, Loyalty, and Respect" on the back.

Anyone who recognizes him from the attached surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odLQB_0awhj1HX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BacQv_0awhj1HX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpLrF_0awhj1HX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n48OO_0awhj1HX00

Named for Francis Nash, a general of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War, the city was founded in 1779. The city grew quickly due to its strategic location as a port on the Cumberland River and, in the 19th century, a railroad center. Nashville seceded with Tennessee during the American Civil War; in 1862 it was the first state capital in the Confederacy to fall to Union troops. After the war, the city reclaimed its position and developed a manufacturing base.

