Detectives Working to Identify Burglar who Took Safe From Centennial Boulevard Business
West Precinct detectives are working to identify the man who on July 7th broke into Daddy's Dog, 5205 Centennial Boulevard, and took a safe containing cash.
The burglar broke out the front glass door at 1:30 a.m. He went to the back of the business, picked up the safe, and fled in his car, a dark sedan with tinted windows.
He wore a mask and a black Nipsey Hussle hooded sweatshirt with "Hussle, Loyalty, and Respect" on the back.
Anyone who recognizes him from the attached surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Comments / 0