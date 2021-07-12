Cancel
Microsoft Acquires Cybersecurity Company RiskIQ Amid Growing Cybersecurity Threats

By Ashley Palya
International Business Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTech giant Microsoft on Monday confirmed that it will acquire cybersecurity company RiskIQ in a move that expands Microsoft's growing security business. Bloomberg News on Sunday had reported Microsoft would acquire the San Francisco-based company for more than $500 million in cash. The move comes after Microsoft acquired security startup...

#Cybersecurity#Cloud Security#Cloud Infrastructure#Infrastructure Security#Bloomberg News#Refirm Labs#Linkedin#Battery Ventures#Massmutual Ventures
