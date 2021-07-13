Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

JEAN F. WEBER

Daily Iowegian
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge 86, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Wife of the late William Weber. Beloved mother of Ray (Cheryl), Steve (Marcy), Chuck (Barb), Thomas (Diane) Samstag and Mary (Brian) Kern. Beloved sister of George Shenkel and the late Rita McCarthy, Edward Shenkel, Mary Adkins, Margaret Leathers, Catherine Humbel, Nora Donaghue, James Shenkel and Anna Mae Joos. Loving niece of the late Nora Scannell; also survived by 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome Thursday, 2-8 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, 15211. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church, Mary Queen of Peace Parish Friday, 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to AHN Hospice, 4 Allegheny Square E. #603 Pgh., PA 15212.

obituaries.dailyiowegian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slater Sons#Peace Parish#Ahn Hospice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
ObituariesDaily Iowegian

ANN KILLEEN MULDOON

Ann Killeen Muldoon, 92, of Castle Shannon and Co. Mayo, Ireland, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thady J. "Ted" Muldoon; loving mother of James Muldoon, Kathleen (John) McCague, John "Sean" Muldoon, and the late Thaddeus "Teddy" Muldoon; cherished grandmother of Ian McCague; sister of the late Margaret, Mary, Patrick, John, Michael, Philomena, and Theresa; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ann loved to knit, especially teaching Aran knitting at the Irish Centre of Pittsburgh. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd., on Friday from 4 – 7PM Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Paul of The Cross Parish - St. Winifred Church on Saturday at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul of The Cross Parish, Family Hospice, or a charity of your choice.
Delight, ARTexarkana Gazette

Jean Jones

Jean Jones, 89, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, as the result of a stroke. She was born Belva Jean Kirkham on October 23, 1931, in Delight, Arkansas, to Curtis and Laura Eddie Kirkham. Her family was among the pioneers of Pike County, having a land grant prior to Arkansas statehood. She graduated as Valedictorian of her class and All-District basketball player. On August 12, 1950, she married Bill Bolton, her husband of 39 years and the father of her children. He was a decorated WWII Veteran and worked many years for the Post Office, ultimately becoming Postmaster. She worked as a legal secretary. After her youngest child started school, Jean re-entered the work force, employed first at the Circuit Clerk's office and then the Bank of Prescott. She attended and graduated from the American Banking School of the South at LSU and retired as a loan officer and Vice-President. Until her health failed, Jean was active in the community, especially with the Church of Christ. She also founded and operated her own real estate business for many years and was known to the community as "Miss Jean". She would help anyone in need and helped many people own their own homes with her Contract to Sell program. She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, her son, John David Bolton and second husband, Bill Jones. Jean is survived by her daughters, Ann Coley and Billye Burke, granddaughter Whitney Gaspard and husband Dustin, brother, Chuck Kirkham, and nephews, Curt Kirkham and Jim Kirkham and their families. A great-granddaughter is due in August. The family thanks the staff at Hillcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation and Kindred Hospice for their professional and compassionate care. Services will be private. If you wish to make a living memorial to Jean, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or Habitat for Humanity, 322 W. Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709-5343, or the charity of your choice. We also invite you to express your public condolences at www.herndonfuquafuneralhomes.com or private Letters of Love at www.herndonfuquafuneralhomes.com/page/letters-of-love.
Davenport, IAQuad-Cities Times

Jean & Howard Berchtold

With much love and joy, we congratulate our parents, Jean & Howard Berchtold, on their 65th Wedding Anniversary. After meeting on a blind date, Jean (Kennedy) and Howard were married on June 30, 1956 at St. Patrick’s Church in Galesburg, IL and have lived in Davenport since 1968. Our parents...
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Jackie Mason obituary

During the course of his six-decade career, Jackie Mason was declared one of the greatest comedians of all time, by Mel Brooks; played hundreds of sellout shows, on Broadway and in London; won a Tony, an Emmy and was even nominated for a Grammy; and performed for the Queen and the Queen Mother. He also had career-damaging feuds with the TV host Ed Sullivan and the singer Frank Sinatra, the second of which would end with Mason’s Las Vegas hotel room being strafed with bullets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy