It’s Prime’s time; editing firm highly rated with $315M in bank

Data augmentation is practically helpful for visual recognition, especially at the time of data scarcity. However, such success is only limited to quite a few light augmentations (e.g., random crop, flip). Heavy augmentations (e.g., gray, grid shuffle) are either unstable or show adverse effects during training, owing to the big gap between the original and augmented images. This paper introduces a novel network design, noted as Augmentation Pathways (AP), to systematically stabilize training on a much wider range of augmentation policies. Notably, AP tames heavy data augmentations and stably boosts performance without a careful selection among augmentation policies. Unlike traditional single pathway, augmented images are processed in different neural paths. The main pathway handles light augmentations, while other pathways focus on heavy augmentations. By interacting with multiple paths in a dependent manner, the backbone network robustly learns from shared visual patterns among augmentations, and suppresses noisy patterns at the same time. Furthermore, we extend AP to a homogeneous version and a heterogeneous version for high-order scenarios, demonstrating its robustness and flexibility in practical usage. Experimental results on ImageNet benchmarks demonstrate the compatibility and effectiveness on a much wider range of augmentations (e.g., Crop, Gray, Grid Shuffle, RandAugment), while consuming fewer parameters and lower computational costs at inference time. Source code:this https URL.
Comments / 0