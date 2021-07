Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a type of chronic inflammatory autoimmune disease. It is caused when the immune system erroneously attacks its own body tissues. Like several other autoimmune diseases, RA is more common in women than men. Women are two to three times more likely to have RA than men. In this condition, the immune system attacks the joints. However, it can also affect other body tissues and cause problems in organs, such as the heart, lungs and eyes. The disease can affect many joints in the body at the same time. RA commonly affects joints in the hands, wrists and knees. In a joint affected by RA, the lining of the joint becomes inflamed, which damages the joint tissue.