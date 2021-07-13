Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Does Rheumatoid Arthritis Cause IBD?

By Dr. Jasmine Shaikh, MD, Pallavi Suyog Uttekar, MD
MedicineNet.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune inflammatory joint condition that causes pain, swelling, tenderness, and redness of multiple joints in the body. An autoimmune condition occurs when the body suffers from dysregulation of the immune system and attacks its own proteins. Both RA and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are autoimmune conditions. According to multiple studies, many immune-mediated diseases have overlapping pathologies. Hence, some people affected with RA may develop other autoimmune conditions, such as IBD. However, people are more likely to have other issues with their digestive system that may not necessarily be caused by IBD.

