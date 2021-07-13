Does Rheumatoid Arthritis Cause IBD?

Nail psoriasis is considered one of the six disease domains of psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and may precede the disease by many years. The prevalence of nail disease in patients with PsA ranges from 41% to 93%, and imaging studies have indicated a close link between nail psoriasis and enthesitis, a hallmark manifestation of early PsA that can lead to structural changes, pain, and disability. Although nail psoriasis is an important feature of PsA, real-world studies that have examined characteristics of patients with PsA and nail psoriasis, particularly in the United States, are limited. For a real-world study published in The Journal of Rheumatology, my colleagues and I sought to examine the association of nail disease with patient demographics, disease activity, quality of life (QOL), and work productivity among patients with PsA.