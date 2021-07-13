Cancel
Why Gift an Album When You Can Send a Personalized Song?

By Ethan Millman
Rolling Stone
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s boom time for creator-economy music investments. The startup Songfinch, which provides customized songs at listeners’ requests, is the latest music startup to lock down major industry money: The Weeknd, his manager Wassim “Sal” Slaiby and Atlantic Records CEO and chairman Craig Kallman are all investors in the company’s recently closed $2 million funding round, Rolling Stone has learned. Also among the new investor list are Rob Price, the School of Rock CEO, and David Kalt, the founder of online music instrument retailer Reverb.com.

