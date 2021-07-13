Lethal Cosmetics Cipher Glitch Liquid Eyeshadow

Tribe Cosmetics makes color cosmetics for men that are completely natural, vegan, cruelty-free and especially easy to apply, since no special brushes or applicators are needed. Co-founder Pergrin Pervez wanted to prepare for a big meeting and visited a major makeup store and was only told that makeup was gender-neutral and that he could look around to find what he needed. As Pervez describes, "As I looked around more, I was really kind of confused. I looked up at the advertising and thought, ‘You have so many women here with different types of makeup, but which of these women looks like me and which ones can I aspire to? I want to go to a meeting tomorrow to close a deal, where’s that look?'"