Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Public Safety Blotter Articles

pittsburghpa.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKirill Matveev has returned home safely. Thank you to the media and the public for sharing the information. Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit detectives seek the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old boy. Kirill Matveev was last seen on July 12, 2021 at 4 p.m. in the 2300 block...

pittsburghpa.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blotter#Missing Person#Vans Shoes#Pittsburgh Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Aquinnah, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Aquinnah prepares for Public Safety Day

On July 6, the Aquinnah Police Department announced the seventh Annual Aquinnah Public Safety Day on Facebook. The event is planned to be held on Saturday, July 17, from noon to 4 pm at Aquinnah Circle. Alongside the police, the Aquinnah Fire Department and Tri-Town Ambulance will be participating in the event. Smokey Bear, the mascot for wildfire prevention in the U.S. since 1944, will also appear as the event’s first special guest who is a mascot. Another special appearance will be a Massachusetts State Police helicopter that is scheduled to land in Aquinnah Circle during the event, as long as the weather is agreeable and there are no emergencies that require it to fly elsewhere. “The helicopter has participated in past events, and it has been a great addition to the event,” Aquinnah Police Chief Randhi Belain wrote in an email.
Manassas, VAlocaldvm.com

New public safety facility underway in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A new 68,000 square foot facility will be the new home of the Manassas Police Department and the city’s public safety departments. The $49.1 million facility will replace the current police station. It will also include the IT department, 911 operations center and fire and rescue offices. City police Chief Douglas Keen makes a visit to the 4th floor where the police department will be.
Belmont County, OHIntelligencer

Brookside Public Safety Decision Short-Sighted

When an accident happens, or it’s late in the night and you believe an intruder is in your home, seconds count. Having a police officer respond from a few streets away instead of from halfway across the county can make all the difference. Everyone can agree with that. But a...
Durango, CODurango Herald

The Blotter

9:08 a.m. A man was yelling and throwing rocks in the 100 block of Rocky Point Drive. 11:55 a.m. A stolen vehicle was reported in the 20400 block of U.S. Highway 160 west. 3:36 p.m. A man was trying to “lure teenagers” into his room in the 2200 block of Main Avenue.
Prospect, CTmycitizensnews.com

Prospect reschedules public safety meeting

PROSPECT — Officials have rescheduled an informational meeting on public safety and crime planned for Wednesday to next week. The meeting is now July 29 at 6 p.m. at the Prospect Community Center, 12 Center St. Residents can also attend the meeting online through GoToMeetings. Information on how to join the meeting online will be posted on the town’s website, townofprospect.org.
Henry County, GAhenrycountytimes.com

County addresses public safety issues

Several public safety measures were addressed by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its July 7 regular meeting. The board approved bylaws recently established by the county’s new Citizens Police Advisory Committee. The committee itself was created in July of 2020 and has ten members. The new bylaws provide...
Las Cruces, NMlas-cruces.org

District 1 Public Conversation Series: Public Safety

The public is invited to participate in a three-part event series of facilitated conversations focused on public safety, the judicial and legal systems, and available community support resources in July and August. FIRST PANEL 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 Las Cruces Home Builders Association Event Hall, 2825 N. Main St. This event features a panel discussion of elected officials and law enforcement representatives. Among the panelists are Sen. Jeff Steinborn, who represents NM Legislative District 36; Rep. Angelica Rubio, who represents NM Legislative District 35; District 5 County Commissioner Manuel Sanchez; and Mayor Pro Tem Kasandra Gandara, City Council District 1.
Keweenaw County, MIDaily Mining Gazette

Keweenaw County Public Safety Day is returning

MOHAWK — The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office has announced the 4th annual Public Safety Day to take place on Saturday, July 17, from noon-3 p.m. at the Mohawk Park, said Sheriff Curt Pennala. It is a day for the kids and community to come out for free hotdogs, pop, chips...
Mentor, OHcityofmentor.com

Mentor Public Safety Forces Memorial

Memorial honors police and firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep Mentor residents safe. It only takes a moment for your day –– or even your life –– to change when you work as a police officer or firefighter. “You can be having the best day,” Mentor Police Patrolman...
Mankato, MNKEYC

Mankato Public Safety investigate car break-ins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are investigating 18 instances of motor vehicle tampering and theft over the weekend. The Mankato Department of Public Safety says the break-ins occurred all over town. One man is in custody after allegedly taking off in one of the vehicles. Four others believed to be connected with the crimes have been identified. Police say those individuals have yet to be charged pending further investigation. Unlocked vehicles and cars with the windows down were primarily targeted.
Law EnforcementDaily Item

New police database will boost public safety

Pennsylvania’s governor and attorney general joined legislators and representatives of state and local police across the commonwealth on Friday to celebrate the launch of a new tool to assist in the hiring of law enforcement officers and to underscore the importance of law enforcement personnel who are fully dedicated to professionalism as they carry out their sworn duty to serve and protect all citizens.
Jamestown, NDnewsdakota.com

Committee Hears More on Proposed Public Safety Building

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – City staff will be discussing further details on a proposed new public safety building to be used by both the Jamestown Police Department and Jamestown Fire Department. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger says the proposed building would be used to store equipment and act as a...
Lebanon, PAlebtown.com

Blotter: Identity theft, public drunkenness, harassment

Vehicle Accident – On July 22, 2021 at 6:48 p.m., this crash occurred on South Pine Grove St. at its intersection with Freeport Rd. This crash involved Unit 1, driven by Operator 1, a 60 year old Lebanon woman, accompanied by Passenger 1, a 28 year old Lebanon man, Unit 2, driven by Operator 2, a 51 year old Myerstown man, accompanied by Passenger 2, a 46 year old Myerstown woman. Operator 1, Passenger 1, Operator 2, and Passenger 2 were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Operator 2 did not sustain any injuries as a result of this crash. Operator 1 did sustain possible injuries as a result of this crash and was transported via Life Lion to the Hershey Medical Center. Passenger 1 did sustain suspected minor injuries as a result of this crash and was transported via Life Lion to the Hershey Medical Center. Passenger 2 did sustain suspected minor injuries as a result of this crash and was transported via First Aid and Safety Patrol of Lebanon to the Good Samaritan Hospital.
Hammond, LAHammond Daily Star

Police offer public safety event at Southeastern

The Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department is hosting its Public Safety Expo on July 31. Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the free event will take place in the parking lots surrounding Southeastern’s University Center. Representatives from various agencies will attend to showcase their divisions and conduct safety presentations.
Floyd County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Expo generates interest for local public safety agencies

Public safety leaders in Rome and Floyd County want to create closer relationships between the various agencies and the people they serve. “We’re here to serve them and we’re friendly,” said Floyd County Police Chief Mark Wallace. “They can approach us and I hope that’s what they get out of this.”
Cheshire, CTChesire Herald

Editorial: Public Safety The First Priority

It is a simple message but one that can prevent a tremendous headache and sometimes even heartache. Lock your car doors at night. Lock your car doors each and every time you exit your vehicle, even if you’re just popping into a store or a friend’s house for a few minutes. When possible, make sure to remove all valuables from your vehicle. If nothing else, ensure that those valuables aren’t easily seen by someone passing by, who may be on the lookout for an easy “smash and grab.”
Warren County, PAWarren Times Observer

Commissioners approve public safety contract

The Warren County Commissioners hired Jonie Smitley at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic as an infectious disease consultant. They’re keeping her on through the end of 2022. Commissioner Ben Kafferlin said the initial agreement with her was approved under the county’s emergency declaration related to the pandemic. With the...
Healthcityvadnaisheights.com

Seeking Applicants for Health and Public Safety Commission

Ever thought about serving your community on a City Commission? Now is the time to apply! The City is seeking residents to fill open positions on our Health and Public Safety Commission. The Health and Public Safety Commission assists and advises the City Council on policy related to public safety...
Kalamazoo, MIFox17

Public safety officers respond to Kalamazoo structure fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo authorities responded to reports of a structure fire shortly after noon on Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. They say smoke was visible coming from the back of the building when officers arrived in the area of Davis Street and Grant Street. Emergency...
plymouthmn.gov

Police and Fire introduce the Plymouth Public Safety 5K

The Plymouth Public Safety Department is proud to introduce a new event this year – the Plymouth Public Safety 5K and Kids Fun Run, set for Saturday, Aug. 28. Built on the long-running Firefighters 5K event from previous years, the new event features the Plymouth Police and Fire departments together, along with the Plymouth Parks and Recreation Department.

Comments / 0

Community Policy