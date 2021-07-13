Public Safety Blotter Articles

Vehicle Accident – On July 22, 2021 at 6:48 p.m., this crash occurred on South Pine Grove St. at its intersection with Freeport Rd. This crash involved Unit 1, driven by Operator 1, a 60 year old Lebanon woman, accompanied by Passenger 1, a 28 year old Lebanon man, Unit 2, driven by Operator 2, a 51 year old Myerstown man, accompanied by Passenger 2, a 46 year old Myerstown woman. Operator 1, Passenger 1, Operator 2, and Passenger 2 were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Operator 2 did not sustain any injuries as a result of this crash. Operator 1 did sustain possible injuries as a result of this crash and was transported via Life Lion to the Hershey Medical Center. Passenger 1 did sustain suspected minor injuries as a result of this crash and was transported via Life Lion to the Hershey Medical Center. Passenger 2 did sustain suspected minor injuries as a result of this crash and was transported via First Aid and Safety Patrol of Lebanon to the Good Samaritan Hospital.
Comments / 0