22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based, biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, announced today that it has secured a substantial new agreement with a prominent tobacco industry partner that specializes in exporting cigarettes to countries outside the United States. As a result, the Company will make investments to optimize margins and improve efficiencies by hiring additional staff at its tobacco manufacturing facility in North Carolina, and by installing new equipment at the site to increase efficiencies. 22nd Century will also leverage this new relationship and others through its contract manufacturing operations (CMO) to establish additional distribution channels in preparation for the launch of its VLN® reduced nicotine content (RNC) cigarettes.