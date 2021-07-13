Cancel
LR-19 Series linear position sensors

By Mike Santora
Design World Network
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LR-19 series inductive linear position sensors by Alliance Sensors Group are contactless devices designed for factory automation and a variety of industrial or commercial applications such as motorsport vehicles, automotive testing, solar cell positioners, wind turbine prop pitch, and brake position, and packaging equipment. With their compact design, superior performance, and excellent stroke-to-length ratio, LR-19 sensors are ideal for both industrial testing laboratories and OEM applications.

Comments / 0

