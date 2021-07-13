Cancel
‘Blue Bayou’ Trailer: Justin Chon Directs Alicia Vikander in Searing Family Drama

By Ryan Lattanzio
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKorean-American actor and filmmaker Justin Chon crafts a partly autobiographical tale with his latest film, “Blue Bayou.” Scooped by Focus Features out of the 2020 Cannes virtual market, “Blue Bayou” is Chon’s fourth feature after acclaimed festival favorites “Ms. Purple,” “Gook,” and “Man Up,” and he stars in his film alongside Alicia Vikander. As the film premieres at Cannes this week, watch the trailer below.

New Orleans, LA
Variety

‘Blue Bayou’ Review: Justin Chon’s Blunt-Force Melodrama Takes on the Injustices of America’s Immigration System

To New Orleans family man Antonio LeBlanc (Justin Chon) and everyone close to him, he’s as American as the tattooed eagle spreading its wings defiantly across his throat, down to his lived-in Southern drawl acquired over more than three decades. To ICE authorities, however, he’s nothing more than a Korean immigrant with a criminal record and faulty paperwork, and they want him out.
Movies
Deadline

Cannes Review: ‘Blue Bayou’

Artless, unconversant with nuance or subtlety and fond of hitting every nail right on the head, Blue Bayou nonetheless gets to the nitty-gritty and some of the most vexing emotional issues surrounding immigration. As contrived and ham-fisted as it may be much of the time, this Universal/Focus Features Un Certain Regard entry triggered one of strongest audience reactions seen this year in Cannes, so there could be some hungry young viewers out there waiting for just such topically-themed and just-different-enough melodrama.
Movies

‘Flee’ Trailer: Start the Oscar Buzz, This Animated Doc Is One of the Best Films of 2021

Sundance 2021 opened on a high note with the world premiere of Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s “Flee,” which Neon picked up the following morning in a deal worth a reported seven figures. The movie, named an official selection of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, centers around an interview Rasmussen recorded with his friend, identified as Amin Nawabi. The interviewee recounts his harrowing life story, which Rasmussen brings to life through striking, evocative animation. The result is a riveting survival story that blurs the line between documentary and narrative filmmaking styles to exhilarating effect.
Immigration

‘Blue Bayou’ review: Justin Chon’s stunning portrait of immigration and what it means to be an “American” [Cannes Review]

What does it mean to be an American? The question reverberates throughout every frame of Blue Bayou, the new film from Ms. Purple and Gook director Justin Chon, which premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival. The American identity is the Theseus’ ship dilemma that vexes Blue Bayou: Is Americanness intrinsic, or can it be learned? A feeling or a legal status? Who counts as a “real” American? And most centrally and poignantly, can it be taken away?
Movies

‘Blue Bayou’: The Absolute Worst Film at Cannes 2021

Sean Penn’s “Flag Day” has got nothing, and I mean nothing, on Justin Chon’s Cannes-premiered “Blue Bayou.” Here is a film so on-the-nose and embraceful of its mucky sentimentality that if it were in competition this year then it would have absolutely been booed by press. The film stars Alicia...
Movies

Eugenio Derbez to Star in Netflix Family Film Inspired by Lotería Card Game

Eugenio Derbez will star in Netflix’s “Lotería,” a family adventure film inspired by the iconic Lotería Don Clemente card game. The movie will be directed by Emmy nominee James Bobin with a script by Roberto Orci and J.R. Orci (“The Blacklist” and “Fringe”) based on a story by Roberto Orci and Adele Heather Taylor.
TV & Videos
Variety

Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Jerrod Carmichael Among Five Cast in Alicia Vikander HBO Limited Series ‘Irma Vep’

HBO has added five actors to star alongside Alicia Vikander in the upcoming series “Irma Vep,” Variety has learned. Adria Arjona (“6 Underground,” “True Detective”), Carrie Brownstein (“Portlandia,” “Transparent”), Jerrod Carmichael (“The Carmichael Show,” “Ramy”), Fala Chen (“The Undoing,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), and Devon Ross will all star alongside Vikander in the limited series. In the show, Mira (Vikander) is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup. She comes to France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic, “Les Vampires.” Set against the backdrop of a...
Entertainment

Cannes 2021: Vortex, In Front of Your Face, Blue Bayou

Looking back, Cannes 2021 feels very much like a dream. Or, to be specific, a series of dreams, ninety minutes to three hours at a time, punctuated by lineups and spit tests and brief rain showers and rushed meals. So much mental energy was spent navigating ever-changing travel requirements, hustling...
Relationships

John and the Hole Trailer: A Teenager Traps His Family in Psychological Drama

It’s a ubiquitous feeling to want to rebel against your family, especially as a teenager, but a new psychological drama takes things to another level. Pascual Sisto’s John and the Hole, starring Charlie Shotwell, Michael C. Hall, and Jennifer Ehle, finds a son trapping his family in a hole nearby their house, unable to escape as he explores what newfound freedom is like. Following a Sundance premiere and ahead of a release early next month from IFC Films, the first trailer has arrive.
TV Series

First Look: ‘BMF’ Crime Drama Official Teaser Trailer and Poster

Starz has just unveiled the official teaser trailer for BMF, an original series inspired by the American crime family the Flenorys in ’80s Detroit. BMF also dropped a new poster and revealed the series will premiere on September 26, 2021. Season one will air on Sundays at 8pm ET/PT. The...
Immigration

Justin Chon’s ‘Blue Bayou’ Shines Light On Immigrant Adoptees: “Who Gets To Decide Who’s Allowed To Call Themselves American?” – Cannes Studio

Justin Chon’s Blue Bayou premiered in Cannes last week to a 7-minute standing ovation. The actor/writer/director’s tale about a Korean-American man’s struggle to remain in the United States—a country he had lived in since he was a kid—after being arrested on a minor charge clearly struck a chord with the Cote d’Azur crowd.
Movies

Alicia Vikander gives update on Tomb Raider 2

'Tomb Raider' star Alicia Vikander has given an update on progress being made on its sequel. Alicia Vikander has revealed the progress being made on 'Tomb Raider 2'. The 32-year-old actress - who starred as Lara Croft in the original 2018 video game adaptation - admitted while the pandemic has stalled plans for the yet-to-be "greenlit" follow-up, writer and director Misha Green has been working on the script.
Movies

Alicia Vikander says Tomb Raider 2 script is still being written

Alicia Vikander has offered an update on the sequel to her 2018 Tomb Raider movie. The film, tentatively titled Tomb Raider: Obsidian, was delayed indefinitely last year by MGM thanks to Covid-19 and the global pandemic. However, Vikander told Collider she still has hope for the adventure movie despite it no longer being greenlit.
Movies

The Green Knight Star Alicia Vikander on Pulling Double Duty for the Poetic Fantasy

The tales of King Arthur have been told for centuries, with their chronicles of heroes and villains all earning slight deviations dependent upon the storyteller relaying such adventures. In the realm of cinema, most Arthurian adaptations offer literal reflections of these narratives, detailing the swinging of swords and shields to the delight of audiences, though director David Lowery has taken a new approach to these concepts with The Green Knight. Just one indicator of his unconventional decisions involves casting Alicia Vikander as two different characters in the journey, both of which are key figures in the experiences of Dev Patel's Garwain. The Green Knight hits theaters on July 30th.
Movies

‘Three Floors’: Nanni Moretti’s Latest Melodrama Is Misjudged & Unconvincing [Cannes Review]

Premiering in competition at this year’s Festival de Cannes, ’s wild melodrama “Three Floors” is based on a 2017 Israeli novel called “Shalosh Qomot” from writer Eshkol Nevo and begins with an undeniably tragic event. One dark night on a quiet street of Rome, a drunk driver runs over a lady crossing the road, narrowly avoids hitting a pregnant woman, then finally crashes into a building, landing straight into a family’s living room.

