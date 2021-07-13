RCA INSPIRATION CELEBRATES FOUR WINS AND POWERFUL PERFORMANCES AT THE 36TH ANNUAL STELLAR AWARDS
Nashville, TN (July 12, 2021) – RCA Inspiration celebrated four wins and a night of powerful performances as the 36th Annual Stellar Awards returned big with a live show taped in Nashville, TN on July 10th. Hailed as the greatest night in Gospel music, this year’s Stellar Awards brought together a luminous, joyful evening of inspiration, with four wins announced for hit releases from Kierra Sheard-Kelly and Donnie McClurkin. The Stellar Awards weekend also featured appearances from Hezekiah Walker, Kirk Franklin, Mali Music, and DOE.praisedc.com
