Damn, this one hurts. Lighters up for the hip-hop legend Biz Markie, the Diabolical One, the Inhuman Orchestra, one of the most universally beloved figures anywhere in the music world. The Biz was the class clown of old-school Eighties hip-hop, but he preferred the title of the Human Beatbox and Rap King. He brought his own kind of wild-style chaos to everything he did, a jester with soul, which is why he became the all-time champion of cameos — he made every song he touched better. When it came to freestyling, beatboxing, rocking the party, or just making booger jokes dance, nobody beat the Biz.