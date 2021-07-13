Cancel
Great Falls, MT

Business Bites: NWGF looking to purchase, renovate Baatz Building; Big River Ruckus in September; Allegra Printing moving; fireworks complaints at neighborhood councils; Downtown Block Party is Thursday

By Jenn Rowell
theelectricgf.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeighborWorks Great Falls is applying to the Montana Board of Housing for low income housing tax credits for their plan to purchase and renovated the Baatz Building at 400 2nd Ave. S. into permanent supportive housing. The building has been vacant for several years and is in need of significant...

