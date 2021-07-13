Cancel
Can Morgan Stanley (MS Stock) beat estimates again?

By HotForex Analysis Team
FXStreet.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Stanley (MS), a leading global financial services firm that provides investment banking, securities, wealth management, and investment management services is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on the 15th of July 2021. Despite the solid performance in the last 4 quarters, the US investment bank with $167.51B market cap is expected to post a decline in earnings of $1.64 per share, which represents a 19.6% fall y/y, and post revenues of 13.82B, up 3% y/y, earning it a 3-hold ranking on the Zacks’ Rank.

