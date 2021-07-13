Can Morgan Stanley (MS Stock) beat estimates again?

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.04.