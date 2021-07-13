FDA: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine tied to Guillain-Barré syndrome
The FDA has said that Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may lead to an increased risk for Guillain-Barré syndrome. The New York Times reported on July 12 that officials identified 100 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a neurological condition in which the body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis, that were linked to the vaccine. Among them, 95% were deemed “serious and required hospitalization.”www.healio.com
Comments / 0