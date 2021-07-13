Cancel
Anker adds Power Station Powerhouse II 300 to portable Power Station lineup

By Amber Neely
Apple Insider
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesigned to charge devices under 300W, the new pint-sized Powerhouse II 300 can keep all your favorite tech devices charged up when you don't have access to on-grid power. The new Powerhouse II 300 features a 288W battery, designed to run many small appliances, such as mini-fridges and heaters, to tech gadgets like laptops and smartphones. An easy-to-read LED panel shows the remaining battery capacity, current input and output status, and estimated recharge time. It also features two built-in lights— a LED flashlight with low, full, and SOS modes and an ambient light with three light levels, ideal for camping.

appleinsider.com

