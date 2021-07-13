63. (Various locations)
An artist who starts off as a painter finds herself thinking more and more about the space in front of the wall than about the surface of the canvas. Moving to New York after grad school she is unable to afford a studio and must make her work in a small apartment. Space is at a premium: “I had no desire to make objects and I had no place to store them,” she later recalls. She begins making “furniture-scale” assemblages with objects around her apartment, castoffs she salvages from the streets and items from hardware stores and thrift shops. Once she starts exhibiting her work, its scale grows quickly and Home Depot, Goodwill, Costco become her go-to sources. Driven by a love of color and a quest for emotional resonance, she incorporates a dizzying array of everyday stuff into her work. Often just the lists of materials, singly banal but collectively jarring, are enough to set one’s mind thinking in new ways:brooklynrail.org
