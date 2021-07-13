62. (Midtown)
An artist ties himself to the door of a 24-hour Chase Bank ATM across the street from Grand Central Terminal wearing only a hula skirt made from 1-dollar bills and a pair of boots. Originally he planned to bind himself to the door with a chain, but worried about the legal consequences of “impinging on their property in some, quote, terrorist sense,” he opts instead for an eight-foot-long string of Italian sausages. He hopes to interact with Chase customers by holding the door open for them and, instead of asking for money like a panhandler, offering them dollar bills from his skirt. Alas, he never has the chance. It takes only a minute for a security guard to show up, followed almost immediately by the arrival of four NYPD officers. After some discussion with the police officers, the artist detaches the sausage links from the bank door and departs.brooklynrail.org
