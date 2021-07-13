Cancel
62. (Midtown)

By Raphael Rubinstein
brooklynrail.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn artist ties himself to the door of a 24-hour Chase Bank ATM across the street from Grand Central Terminal wearing only a hula skirt made from 1-dollar bills and a pair of boots. Originally he planned to bind himself to the door with a chain, but worried about the legal consequences of “impinging on their property in some, quote, terrorist sense,” he opts instead for an eight-foot-long string of Italian sausages. He hopes to interact with Chase customers by holding the door open for them and, instead of asking for money like a panhandler, offering them dollar bills from his skirt. Alas, he never has the chance. It takes only a minute for a security guard to show up, followed almost immediately by the arrival of four NYPD officers. After some discussion with the police officers, the artist detaches the sausage links from the bank door and departs.

brooklynrail.org

#Nypd#Midtown#Grand Central Terminal#Security Guards#Sausages#Chase Bank#Italian#Nypd
New York City, NY

64. (Fulton Street, Chinatown, West Broadway, Eldridge Street)

After graduating from art school in Los Angeles, an aspiring artist, who hasn’t yet committed herself to any particular medium, uses insurance money from a car accident to bankroll a move to New York City. To make these funds last until she can find a job, she stays with a series of friends and acquaintances. Her first berth is at the Fulton Street apartment of a young artist who has been using herself as a model in a series of faux film stills. From there she moves to the loft of a friend’s sister, also on Fulton Street, then to a crumbling walkup in Chinatown, and then to an artist’s loft in Tribeca that an expat British painter has turned into an experimental exhibition space. Next she sublets the corner of a Lower East Side loft from an artist who has begun to plaster the city with fliers filled with stark, enigmatic texts. It’s here that another artist, who has just broken up with her boyfriend, impulsively gives her a cheap electric guitar, which she proceeds to drag around with the rest of her belongings to the next several stops in her itinerant new life. When she at last gets a place of her own on Eldridge Street on the Lower East Side, thanks to an older conceptual artist who has become a kind of mentor and lives in the same building, she leaves the unplayed guitar propped against a wall. One evening she invites a young musician to her apartment. Immediately he recognizes the guitar as one he has played before. It’s only 30 years later, after the cacophony-loving band that emerges from this encounter (with her as singer and bass player) has changed the direction of rock music and enjoyed decades of international success, that she resumes her long-delayed career as a visual artist.
New York City, NY

Woman who jumped with dog from NYC high-rise identified

The woman who jumped to her death from her Manhattan high-rise with her dog in hand has been identified as Linda Holston, a recent transplant to the Big Apple. Holston, 60, moved to Manhattan in 2017 from New Mexico, where she acted in community theater. In New York, she studied acting at the William Esper Studio, completing the program in 2019, according to an online profile on Backstage.com.
Indy100

Woman blocked a firetruck to go shopping—and people are appalled

A woman was filmed obstructing a firetruck during an apparent emergency - while making a pit stop to shop. On Sunday, the video, uploaded by Redditor u/freakynit to the subreddit titled, r/iamatotalpieceofs***, showed footage taken on a phone camera of a firetruck stopped by what appears to be a red drop-top BMW.
Entertainment

(no subject) (Reply)

Summary: He's never minded the difference in their size until one day he wakes up and realizes his pants are too short. Post-canon, assumes Aang had his growth spurt around 16-17. He's never been self-conscious about his height. Even when people scoffed at him being shorter than Katara, he ignores...
Santa Fe, NM

The midtown saga is becoming a dirge

“Hope springs eternal in the human breast,” said Alexander Pope in 1733. If Pope were around today following the machinations of the midtown campus development, his optimism would be misplaced. Still, every new entity brought on to “help” our dreams for midtown brings forward fresh enthusiasm and hope. It is...
Advocacy

Kickstarterpalooza (Reply)

_Two_ Kickstarters sent me mail telling me packages were on the way, so now I can race them against each other. Maybe if they arrive the same day, I can run a Ghibli-inspired Traveller campaign in which a found family sets out for the core of the galaxy.
Manhattan, NY

Small Business Spotlight: Banana Skirt in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Since it’s inception in 2014, Banana Skirt Productions has been helping clients meet their fitness goals by channeling their inner pop star. From Beyoncé to Rihanna — each class is a nonstop party where students are taught the dance moves from their favorite songs. “The cardio and...
Nashville Business Journal

Chartwell Residential eyes Midtown project

Another residential project could be headed for Midtown. Chartwell Residential is eyeing a two-story residential building on State Street, according to the Nashville Post. The property spans 1.52 acres, with addresses of 1601-1609-1611-1615-1617-1621-1623 State St., and is currently owned by John A. Gupton College, the Post reports. This isn't Chartwell's...
Manhattan, NY

German Bank doubles space in Midtown West tower

Times' 'restaurant of the summer' implodes over charges of 'colonialism,' 'misogyny'. In what might be a bellwether for the prime Sixth Avenue office corridor, Berenberg Capital Markets has extended its lease at Mitsui Fudosan America’s 1251 Sixth Ave., and expanded on the tower’s top two floors. The firm, a tenant...
Sacramento, CA

Celebrate Sacratomato Week in Midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Located in the heart of Midtown, Sacramento’s Sutter District invites the community to savor the tastes of summertime by celebrating Sacratomato Week, July 19-25. Complete with eye-catching banners proudly on display throughout the dynamic district and entertaining live music performed at key intersections in the Sutter District, abundant and delicious tomato-themed offerings will take center stage during the special week. Midtown residents and visitors are encouraged to enjoy a variety of delicious appetizers, entrees and drinks made with Sacramento’s signature commodity.
New York City, NY

Lamalo reopens in Midtown

Lamalo, the modern Middle Eastern experience, returns to Midtown’s dining scene at the Arlo NoMad. It is also a social event where guests feast of on an assortment of dips and spreads, accompanied by a Jerusalem Laffa, a large oblong-shaped flatbread that is baked to order. The menu at Lamalo...
Atlanta, GA

Midtown crime town hall

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said during a Midtown crime town hall that the top reason for gun violence is two people arguing and failing to reach a conflict resolutions. He also credited the APD's new strategy for brining down illegal street racing activity and said the issue with the so-called water boys is the city cannot compete when the teens are making about $500 a day from drivers.
Houston, TX

Southern realness sandwiches and cocktails coming to Midtown

A clever po’boy pop-up series last year from three Houston chef/restaurateurs happily has led to a permanent patio bar that will bring Southern-inspired food and cocktails to Midtown this fall. Johnny’s Gold Brick owner Benjy Mason will team up with Graham Laborde and Chris Roy to open Winnie’s, a new...
New York City, NY

Ruth Hardinger: Transcending Fields

The sculptor and painter Ruth Hardinger arrived in New York from Iowa in the early 1970s. Given her experience of growing up in visually expansive farm country, she brought with her an essential focus on the experience of three-dimensional space. Over the years of living and working as an artist—primarily a sculptor—in New York, her reference to space merged with a strong commitment to environmentalism. Perhaps ironically, the materials most apparent in her work are those of urban detritus, namely cast concrete and corrugated cardboard, a somewhat unusual combination that is difficult to maneuver together. Even so, Harding has been able to conceive a broad range of highly unpredictable forms from these materials. One of the anticipatory delights of this vast, nearly overwhelming, survey of Hardinger’s work on view at Mana Contemporary in Jersey City is coming to terms with this remarkable formal diversity.
Visual Art

65. (SoHo)

“A sensitive organization of lines and colors on a canvas must have ultimate social value,” writes an artist in the early 1940s. Some 30 years later a former student of his gets his first solo show at the age of 32. For the exhibition, the artist, who lately has been spending more and more time making music, dumps in the middle of a SoHo gallery a tangle of wires and light fixtures. So impoverished as to be practically homeless, the sculptor-singer has scrounged the materials from streets and subway stations: “I didn’t have no money, I had a rough life. I used to go down to the train station and take lights outta there. I’d find wiring all over, because SoHo was being built up. Tons of great trash.” On one evening, his band (which is just him and an iconoclastic keyboard player) perform a concert of their shockingly stripped down and aggressive music at the gallery. It’s a cold wet night and many members of the audience arrive wearing soaked clothes. The heat from the light sculpture in the middle of the floor is so intense that some people start draping their coats and jackets onto the lights to dry them out. In a videotaped interview years later the artist, who sold none of his work from the show, explains: “It was great to see these kids with their coats and stuff and smoking pot and just lounging in the room, man. It was like part of the thing. I always loved the fact that art could have some kind of use in life.”
Religion

Blind Faith

In 2019, a small painting found in the kitchen of an elderly Frenchwoman sold at auction for almost 27 million dollars. The high price reflects the work’s rarity; it is one of only 11 works attributed to the Florentine artist Cimabue (ca. 1240–1301), cited by Dante and celebrated by Vasari as the harbinger of Italian Renaissance painting. Painted with bright tempera and shimmering gold leaf, it depicts a scene of incredible violence. A captive Christ stands in the center of a city, surrounded by angry men who strike him with sticks and swords.
New York City, NY

Melanie George & Ali Rosas-Salas with Thomas Ford

This past September, Jacob’s Pillow announced that it would expand its curatorial team, adding two women of color—dramaturg and scholar Melanie George and live-performance curator Ali Rosa-Salas—to a powerful entity within the organization. The decision would reflect a larger issue within the dance world: gatekeeping positions are often held by those who uphold a dance culture that values white, Western art forms. But George and Rosa-Salas are deeply invested in pushing against those norms.

