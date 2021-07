Brownwood Lions football season ticket sales for previous season tickets holders (during the 2019 season) will be on sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 3-13 (Tuesday through Friday, no Monday sales) at the Brownwood High School athletic office. New season ticket holders may purchase tickets from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10-20 (Tuesday through Friday, no Monday sales). Individual game tickets will be available the week of the each contest.