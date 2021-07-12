Center Symposium Presents Renowned Holocaust Scholar Prof. Michael Berenbaum on Anti-Semitism: Long Histories, Present Dangers (Sun., July 18)
The Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies invites the public to an online presentation by Prof. Michael Berenbaum, the director of the Sigi Ziering Institute and professor of Jewish Studies at American Jewish University, Los Angeles. Berenbaum, an internationally renowned and hugely-infuential Holocaust scholar, will tackle one of the most pressing issues of our day, speaking on "Anti-Judaism and Anti-Semitism: Long Histories, Present Dangers." His lecture will take place on Sun., July 18, from 12:30 - 2:00 pm EST. The event is part of the 19th Annual Martin and Doris Rosen Summer Symposium organized and hosted by Appalachian State University’s Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies.holocaust.appstate.edu
