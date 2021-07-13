Smyrna students enlist in Tennessee Army National Guard
SMYRNA, Tenn. – Two graduates of Smyrna High School committed to serving their state and country by enlisting in the Tennessee Army National Guard on June 9. Pvt. Nakia Drew enlisted to become a motor transportation specialist and will attend Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, in August 2022. She will then spend seven weeks attending Advanced Individual Training, where she will learn vehicle operation and loading and unloading procedures.www.tn.gov
