MLB All-Star Game 2021: What can we expect from Shohei Ohtani?

Davey Martinez said over the weekend that he would be excited to see Max Scherzer get the nod in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, in his eighth game and fourth start. “It would be awesome,” Martinez told reporters in a pregame Zoom call on Sunday. “Like I said before, I’ve always thought that Max deserved to be on it and he’s on it now, and now for him to start the game would be incredible. Max, everybody knows Max, Max he gives you everything he has every single day. And not only when he’s out there every fifth day, but he competes every day, that’s who he is, and it’s awesome that he gets to hopefully start his fourth, and I know this is like his [eighth] All-Star appearance, so it’s awesome.”