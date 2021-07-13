Cancel
MLB All-Star Game 2021: What can we expect from Shohei Ohtani?

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — The Shohei Ohtani Show kicks into high gear Tuesday at Coors Field for MLB’s annual All-Star Game. For the first time since the inaugural game in 1933, one player will be the starting pitcher and in the starting lineup as a hitter. It’s pretty incredible stuff, the reward for a pretty incredible first half of the season for Ohtani, the Angels’ best hitter and best pitcher. In fact, MLB has agreed to tweak the game rules to maximize Ohtani’s time on the field.

