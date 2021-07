Mindfulness takes so many forms, and finding what works for you is vital. For me, it has to be realistic in the rhythms of life with two young kids. So, I keep it simple with a ritual that takes no more than 15 minutes every morning. I do a Calm meditation and keep a running list in my iPhone that I update daily with bullets on my gratitude and intention for how I want to show up. It’s not fancy or elaborate, but it anchors me in a place of positivity and commitment to myself to keep it easy.