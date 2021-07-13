Shoppers swear by a miracle $25 soap and grime-repelling product that leaves shower screens sparkling clean for up to THREE YEARS

Shoppers are swearing by a cleaning product that keeps their shower screens sparkling new with minimal effort required for up to three years.

A group of Australian mums are amazed with the results after using the $24.99 EnduroShield glass treatment kit they purchased from Aldi.

Dubbed as the 'world's most effective protection against grime and dirt', the product claims to repel soap and scum, drastically cutting cleaning time by up to 90 per cent and eliminating scrubbing.

Taking as little as five minutes to apply, customers can expect a streak-free surface after they simply spray and wipe the solution over the glass.

'I just applied this to my shower last week and so far I love how crystal clear my screen stays,' one shopper wrote in a Facebook group.

Another said: 'It works! For me, now all I do is clean with a damp microfibre cloth. As new as always,' while one woman added: 'It works! I don't know if it will last for three years, but for now I'm impressed.'

A mum-of-four said the product has helped her maintain a 'clean and chemical-free' bathroom for over 18 months.

'As a mum of four busy dirty boys, any soap scum build up on my shower screen or tiles just wipes clean with a microfiber cloth and instantly looks brand new,' she said.

'No unsightly mould issues have appeared. Highly recommend this product to all.'

While another shopper said she's been able to keep her shower screen sparkling clean for two years now without spending any time scrubbing.

'It's the bomb. Take your time and put in the effort. My shower still looks brand new, never cleaned it ever - just squeegee voila,' she said.

One customer said the product is 'fabulous' but she pointed out you need to do a thorough job with applying the solution to ensure the shower screen stays clean.

'How well the showers are cleaned beforehand, how well the lotion is applied will have an effect on the end result and how long it lasts for,' she said.

Others said it's 'totally worth' if you take your time with applying the formula.

Many professional cleaners also responded to the thread, saying it's a 'wonderful' and 'brilliant' product they recommend to their clients.

The glass treatment kit was sold at Aldi as part of the supermarket's Special Buys sale, but can also be found online or at Bunnings.