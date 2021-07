It's crazy to think that this coming Sunday is August 1st! Summer is going too fast. Hopefully you are able to take advantage of the list of FREE, FUN and FAMILY FRIENDLY activities in Downeast Maine. Here's a list we have for events and activities taking place the week of July 26th - August 1st. If you have events that you wish to add, please email them to me at chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com. This list will be published weekly, hopefully on Sundays in the future and updated as events are added during the week.