Aldi set to open its first ever urban-style 'Corner Store' TOMORROW - with a new layout, a 'hole in the wall' café and edgy street art

By Cindy Tran
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

Aldi Australia is set to open its first ever 'corner store' to offer shoppers more than just the standard supermarket.

The new urban-style store is expected to open in North Sydney on Wednesday, three months after the chain submitted an application to North Sydney Council about its proposal to convert the existing outlet into a smaller format shop.

The development plan revealed the metro concept store would feature a completely new layout, a 'hole in the wall' cafe, signage and edgy street art.

A customer has shared the first picture of Aldi's new Corner Store which is set to offer customers a 'convenience-driven' shopping experience on a smaller scale.

'Opening Wednesday in North Sydney,' the shopper wrote in a Facebook group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKh8W_0awenR2Z00
Aldi Australia is set to open its first ever 'corner store' to offer shoppers more than just the standard supermarket

In May, an Aldi spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia the supermarket chain was 'exploring a smaller format store in North Sydney under a new store concept name: ALDI Corner Store.'

'We know that Australians are looking for new and convenient shopping experiences, especially in densely populated areas,' she said at the time.

'The development application in North Sydney has yet to be approved, so we will have more to share on this proposal at a later date.

'But [we] can confirm the proposed small format update will offer a new store layout and more convenience-driven experiences to North Sydney shoppers.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GIR3V_0awenR2Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M0F3v_0awenR2Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0p1R_0awenR2Z00
The smaller format store will appear different to what shoppers usually expect from a standard Aldi supermarket (picture of the existing North Shore Aldi store)

Aldi's new corner store could rival major supermarkets Woolworths Metro and Coles Local, which are smaller formats mostly located in urban areas.

The new plans come nearly a year after Aldi opened a new supermarket store in Lane Cove on the lower north shore of Sydney - complete with state-of-the-art features and unique Special Buys products.

The modern format store features 'better' product displays, improved navigation, a modern interior design, redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays, as well as extended energy efficient chillers.

