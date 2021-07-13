Cancel
POTUS

Who is Dr Cornel West? Prof calls out Harvard's 'spiritual rot' in candid resignation letter

By Srivats Lakshman
 13 days ago
A resignation letter by Dr Cornel West, a Harvard professor, is currently taking Twitter by storm. The philosopher and noted racial justice warrior published his controversial resignation letter on social media on July 12, slamming the famous university for "spiritual rot" and said it was in "decline and decay". West left Harvard in March 2021, under a cloud of controversy about which we now know more.

A global news and entertainment website covering a spectrum of topics from Hollywood and celebrities, to politics and crime

