Who is Dr Cornel West? Prof calls out Harvard's 'spiritual rot' in candid resignation letter
A resignation letter by Dr Cornel West, a Harvard professor, is currently taking Twitter by storm. The philosopher and noted racial justice warrior published his controversial resignation letter on social media on July 12, slamming the famous university for "spiritual rot" and said it was in "decline and decay". West left Harvard in March 2021, under a cloud of controversy about which we now know more.meaww.com
Comments / 0