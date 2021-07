The Apostle John wrote, "For the law was given through Moses; grace and truth came through Jesus Christ." John 1:17 (ESV) John referred to the law given by God to Moses on Mt. Sinai and to the truth which is reality revealed in the person and work of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. But what is the meaning of grace? For years Sunday school teachers have taught our children that grace means unmerited favor. Grace is to receive what is not deserved. Mercy is another expression of grace. As grace is undeserved, justice is what is deserved. The law of God given through Moses is a revelation of the absolute perfection of God. God revealed His absolute standard. The Jews sought to make the law fool-proof. The leaders of the Jews came up with more than 600 nuances of the basic commandments of God as a means of addressing every aspect of life and how men should behave to keep the law. Yet, Jesus repeatedly said that they had missed the spirit of the law. The truth is that no one can keep the law. The Apostle Paul wrote that the purpose of the law was to bound sin and lead men to their need for a Savior, Galatians 3:19-29.