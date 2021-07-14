Former PVAMU SGA President honored as first recipient of United States Marine Corps’ Excellence in Leadership Award
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (July 14, 2021) – Recent Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) alumna Alanna Gaskin ‘21, well known as the university’s 2020-2021 Student Government Association (SGA) president, received the first United States Marine Corps Excellence in Leadership Award. Gaskin was presented with a plaque and certificate just before graduating from PVAMU this spring with a B.A. in political science and a minor in legal studies.www.pvamu.edu
Comments / 1