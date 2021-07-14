Cancel
Prairie View, TX

Former PVAMU SGA President honored as first recipient of United States Marine Corps’ Excellence in Leadership Award

pvamu.edu
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (July 14, 2021) – Recent Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) alumna Alanna Gaskin ‘21, well known as the university’s 2020-2021 Student Government Association (SGA) president, received the first United States Marine Corps Excellence in Leadership Award. Gaskin was presented with a plaque and certificate just before graduating from PVAMU this spring with a B.A. in political science and a minor in legal studies.

www.pvamu.edu

Comments / 1

