Why Is a Minnesota Man Only Facing Probation for Possessing & Distributing Child Porn?

"Don't Drink And Drive" - until you get to a golf course here in BisMan. Then for some reason, it's a different world - you are out and about on a big beautiful 18-hole adventure with your friends, where the rules of alcohol don't seem to apply there. Think about it, most people are aware of the consequences if they choose to drink a couple of beers at a bar, and then drive home. When you are behind the wheel of a golf cart and the drinks are flowing (along with your lousy tee shots) there is no thought at all of "driving under the influence" - but you are - However rarely will anyone get in legal trouble because the golf course is "Not a roadway" -