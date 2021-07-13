Cancel
Why Is a Minnesota Man Only Facing Probation for Possessing & Distributing Child Porn?

Minnesota man once featured on "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" has been charged with possession and dissemination of child porn. Back in 2010, 10-year-old with spina bifida, Garrett Grommesh, and his family were featured on "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition." Garrett Grommesh, his dad, and his sister all had illnesses. According to Inforum, they got a 5,200 square foot home with a therapy pool, elevator, and other things to make day-to-day life easier for the family.

