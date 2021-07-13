Cancel
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck Mom’s Painful VIDEO Of Daughter’s Tears

US 103.3
US 103.3
 11 days ago
This is one of these gut-wrenching stories that we hear about all the time - whether it's from people you know, who have kids, OR they themselves were picked on in their younger days. We HEAR about it, BUT most of the time we don't see the clear damage that bullying someone brings - anguish, tears, insecurity, pain, the list is long. This is a video that's tough to watch - if you have tortured someone with your words in the past, NOW you have evidence of what develops.

US 103.3

US 103.3

Mandan, ND
US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Public SafetyPosted by
US 103.3

Today, In A First…North Dakota Ends Elderly Scams.

Today, in a first...North Dakota ends elderly scams. It's all thanks to YOU! Thank you for doing this. Seriously, it's up to us all. Think of every family member you have. Plus in-laws, friends, neighbors...maybe co-workers? Is it even thinkable that any of these individuals would be susceptible to an expertly executed SCAM? Well, let's be sure to make one thing perfectly clear to all these people we know...
Bismarck, NDPosted by
US 103.3

Bismarck Teen’s Fatal Accident Changed Lives Last Week

One young man here in Bismarck, just 18-years old, living large and shining bright with personality, changed the lives of several people last week. There he was riding his motorcycle, wind at his back, feeling free, and then just like that an accident ended the life of Sam Von Arden. For those that heard about this and as the details became more clear, please stop with the negativity - choosing to chime in with comments like "Well the guy was driving way too fast" or that "he was too careless", etc. The time for all of us to support his family, friends, and loved ones is NOW.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
US 103.3

Do We Have A Place To Meet New Friends In Bis-Man?

Where do people of all ages go to meet other friends and have fun? Years ago there was a few places in town but it seems like since the internet has taken off we have gone away from the social aspect of life. About 15 to 20 years ago in Bismarck we had both the North and South Snoopers Tons Of Fun. Both of those have closed and we really haven't had anything like it since.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
US 103.3

How Do You Help Your Neighbor Out?

Do you do anything to help your neighbors out? It seems like the days of helping each others neighbors out is a thing in the past. Not? Years ago people used to always help their neighbors out in the Bismarck-Mandan area. This really came as a shock to me when I see people only mowing their half of the boulevard and instead of taking an extra three to five minutes to mow their neighbors. It really doesn't take that much longer to mow the neighbors half.
Mandan, NDPosted by
US 103.3

One Child TOO Many Was The Case Here In Mandan

Just recently Scott McGowan (from our sister station Cool 98.7) put out an article on just how many cats and dogs you can legally have while living in Bismarck - I had no idea there was even a limit (3 cats/dogs). According to the Jamestownsun A Fargo woman claims a nonprofit housing developer forced her out of her Mandan home after she became pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic, meaning her family of six exceeded the number of people allowed in the house.
Mandan, NDPosted by
US 103.3

Mandan Family Helping Kids Grow – “This Is My Dream Job”

One of the things I love so much about my job is meeting new people...AND animals too! Yesterday 96-5 The Fox and I were out at Elk Ridge Park and what a beautiful day. Families were enjoying the weather and stopping by to visit the H.I.P.P Kids Therapy booth. You should have seen the huge smiles and eyes wide open from the children who stopped by to pet some baby goats and a pig. Brittany Schock and her sisters Brenna and Bailey, accompanied by her husband Wyatt Mack made so many people happy - and that's what they do best! H.I.P.P Kids Therapy's goal is to enrich the quality of life for children, enabling them to grow and achieve their highest functional, behavioral, social, and developmental potential. This is their 5th year, and you can reach them at 701-220-9310. Here is their website for you to check out -hippkidstherapy. I love what H.I.P.P is short for - Horses Inspiring People's Potential - Perfect!
Mandan, NDPosted by
US 103.3

Tigirlily Came Back To ND For A Show

Did you get a chance to see Tigirlily, the two girls from North Dakota, perform in Medora? They came back for a one night show on July 5, 2021. It was a full house and it's always wonderful to get to see them put on a show when they are back home. The girls come back once or twice a year to play a show or two. They played the main stage at the Medora Musical and had a special guest, Gwen Sebastian, sing with them. They had Lets Dance Studio open up for them and those girls did a wonderful job dancing.
Mandan, NDPosted by
US 103.3

Keith Burns From Trick Pony Plays Show In Mandan ND

Did you get to see that Keith Burns from Trick Pony played at the Stage Stop in Mandan, ND? He played on Sunday, July 11, 2021. He put on the free show because it was his Mother-and-father-in-law's 57th wedding anniversary and his step-daughter's 22nd birthday. Keith Burns played for about two hours. The show was really entertaining and he had the crowd laughing with his jokes. He played some newly written songs, some classics, and some of Trick Pony's songs. Keith Burns married a woman from Mandan, ND. Keith and his wife, Bonnie, are really great people and try to come back every year to visit and play a few shows.
PetsPosted by
US 103.3

Is It Legal In NoDak To Let A Dog Ride In A Truck Bed Unrestrained?

I was coming home from the lake and my fourth of July festivities, when I witnessed something I've always wondered about. A dog riding in the back of a truck bed unrestrained on the interstate going 80 miles per hour. There's no way that could legal right? One quick tap on the breaks and that dog is flying on to the interstate and is dead meat.

Comments / 0

